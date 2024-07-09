How many pages long is Project 2025?

If this election cycle has taught us anything, it’s that the two-party system needs a massive overhaul. The choice between two out-of-touch old white men seems like no choice at all.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately for everyone involved, one plan to overhaul this system is a recipe for full-blown fascism. Conservative plans to ensure their vision of the future is a horrifying idea called Project 2025. Many Trump supporters have thrown their weight behind this vague-sounding initiative, which is essentially a how-to guide to ensure extreme conservative values are here to stay.

Spanning an impressive 900 pages, this guide sets up a plan that would be enacted in the first 180 days of the Trump presidency. According to CBS News, this includes policy ideas, as well as potential hires for cabinet positions. This push is particularly concerning because of these potential hires. They would be trained specifically to aid Trump — or a similar conservative choice — in strict policies important to the far right. Instead of the chaotic and unprepared presidency of the 2016 election, the U.S. would get something much worse. A cohesive and highly structured plan to continue the push down the current path of the far right. For context, these plans were also considered for the Reagan presidency, an administration famous for vilifying AIDS and stripping away mental health facilities — among many other things.

Some plans for Project 2025 include restricting the use of food stamps, deporting immigrants, and of course, interfering with the already depleted abortion rights. For anyone concerned about losing even more protections, this project is a concerning concept for the future of the country. The high page count is cause for even more concern. This isn’t some fringe pamphlet being circulated. This is a highly-documented resource that could mean the end for many American ideals.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy