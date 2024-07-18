Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the NATO 75th anniversary celebratory event at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium on July 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. NATO leaders convene in Washington this week for its annual summit to discuss future strategies and commitments and mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance’s founding.
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

How many times has Joe Biden had COVID?

President Biden's age, 81, places him in a higher risk category for severe COVID-19 outcomes.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 01:41 pm

President Joe Biden has once again tested positive for COVID-19. The news broke on Wednesday after the president attended an event in Las Vegas, prompting his return to his home in Delaware for isolation.

Recommended Videos

Details emerging from the White House indicate that despite the positive test, President Biden’s symptoms remain mild, thanks in part to vaccinations and a treatment course including Paxlovid. President Biden turned to social media to share the news in a way that captured attention with a twist of humor. Initially, he simply posted, “I’m sick,” which on its own would be enough to worry supporters. However, he quickly followed up in the comments with, “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election.” Not missing a beat, he linked this quip to his campaign’s donation page, cleverly turning his COVID update into a political statement. This confirms he’s still very much in the fight for his reelection, despite getting COVID.

Interestingly, this marks the third time President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. His first bout with the virus occurred in July 2022, when he experienced mild symptoms such as fatigue, a dry cough, and a runny nose. After initially testing negative and emerging from isolation, Biden tested positive again in what was deemed a “rebound” case, a rare occurrence associated with the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Fast forward to the present, and it seems that the president’s encounter with COVID-19 has become a recurring theme. While the specifics of his current symptoms have not been disclosed, it is reassuring to know that he is taking the necessary precautions and continuing to fulfill his duties as the leader of the nation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.