How many times has Joe Biden had COVID?

President Joe Biden has once again tested positive for COVID-19. The news broke on Wednesday after the president attended an event in Las Vegas, prompting his return to his home in Delaware for isolation.

Recommended Videos

Details emerging from the White House indicate that despite the positive test, President Biden’s symptoms remain mild, thanks in part to vaccinations and a treatment course including Paxlovid. President Biden turned to social media to share the news in a way that captured attention with a twist of humor. Initially, he simply posted, “I’m sick,” which on its own would be enough to worry supporters. However, he quickly followed up in the comments with, “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election.” Not missing a beat, he linked this quip to his campaign’s donation page, cleverly turning his COVID update into a political statement. This confirms he’s still very much in the fight for his reelection, despite getting COVID.

of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election.



And if you agree, pitch in here.https://t.co/V93cYUUFQu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

Interestingly, this marks the third time President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. His first bout with the virus occurred in July 2022, when he experienced mild symptoms such as fatigue, a dry cough, and a runny nose. After initially testing negative and emerging from isolation, Biden tested positive again in what was deemed a “rebound” case, a rare occurrence associated with the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Fast forward to the present, and it seems that the president’s encounter with COVID-19 has become a recurring theme. While the specifics of his current symptoms have not been disclosed, it is reassuring to know that he is taking the necessary precautions and continuing to fulfill his duties as the leader of the nation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy