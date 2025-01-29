How much is new Trump flatterer John Fetterman’s net worth?

In politics, it’s hard to find a middle ground, especially if it involves Donald Trump, who, by some form of a negative coincidence, is back into the Oval Room for the second time. Anyone in their right mind knows this, and we expect no less from Senator John Fetterman. But then he’s proven us wrong this week when he seemingly jumped ship about his stance regarding President Donald Trump.

“Cordial” and “kind” are two of the words that came out of Fetterman’s mouth while describing the controversial politician during a guest appearance on The View on Monday, Jan. 27. He had a clandestine meeting with Trump at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida ahead of the inauguration, a move that caught many off-guard considering the differences in their ideologies since the returning president is a Republican while the first-time senator is a Democrat, according to The Hill.

Downplaying the political implications of their meeting, Fetterman called it a “positive experience” since they only had a conversation “for over an hour.” Justifying what he thinks Trump is doing right, he told the co-hosts that “[Trump] has been doing essentially what he actually campaigned on.”

Sen. @JohnFetterman to #TheView: "[Trump] has been doing essentially what he actually campaigned on."



"There's things I'm going to agree with, I'm going to disagree with, but I'm in the business of finding wins for Pennsylvania and for the nation and engaging the president."

He also subtly confirmed his support for Trump, saying, “I’m in the business of finding wins for Pennsylvania and for the nation and engaging the president.” This did not go unnoticed by critics and supporters. It quickly sparked discussions on what could be the ulterior motive behind his newfound open-minded approach to Trump.

At the same time, his remarks provoked curiosity over his net worth and what he could gain by flattering and supporting Trump. Without further ado, let’s examine Fetterman’s financial standing in relation to his job as a public official.

John Fetterman’s net worth

According to stock research platform Quiver Quantitative, the 55-year-old politician is worth $1.61 million as of January 2025. Of the figure, he accumulated $1 million from bank deposits and $72K from government securities. The rest accounted for corporate securities and mutual funds.

His net worth saw a significant jump since taking office as a senator in early 2023. Before this, his publicly disclosed financial standing only amounted to $800,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth. At the time, he only held $450,000 in assets. The figures still covered his financial disclosures as lieutenant governor for three years before he transitioned to the national government.

Today we’re proud to announce our endorsement of Lt. Gov. @JohnFetterman for #PA-Sen. @JohnFetterman has a proven record of service for Pennsylvania first as Mayor of Braddock and then as Lt. Governor. PA needs a Senator who can deliver results and Fetterman is the best choice — Foreign Policy for America (@FP4America) July 27, 2022

Fetterman’s accumulated wealth is nowhere near Investopedia‘s Top 10 Wealthiest Members of the 116th Congress. For reference, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), who sits on the 10th spot of the list, has an estimated net worth of $48 million as of 2024. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida), who occupies the top spot, has a massive net worth of $327 million.

Whether Fetterman will gain something out of his surprisingly genial relationship with the returning president remains to be seen. Senators’ financial records are available to the public. They are obliged to file their annual disclosures by May 15 each year. We’ll have to find out by then.

