How much smack has J.D. Vance previously talked about Donald Trump? His incendiary remarks, unpacked

J.D. Vance has been chosen as Donald Trump’s running buddy in the 2024 presidential election. While the two politicians may put on a smiling face now and show how they’re best friends forever, Vance has previously said some seriously rude things about his new boss

Recommended Videos

Vance was Trump’s enemy in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, where he openly criticized his now running mate. When we think of political rivals, we think of voicing concerns about the other’s perspectives, plans, and ideas. That’s what should happen in a civilized election, but history has already shown us that American politicians often tend to sway towards more aggressive words and golfing beefs.

And to give credit to Vance, the Ohio-born and raised politician has made a few remarks about Trump that echo what a lot of us are thinking. On the other hand, some obnoxious ones feel like a gut punch, especially for Trump himself. But if he managed to dodge a bullet last weekend, he can get over Vance’s past remarks about him.

What did JD Vance say about Donald Trump?

Let’s dive straight into Vance’s former opinions about the 45th President of the United States.

I’m a never Trump Guy. Never liked him. Via MSNBC

Terrible candidate.

Not too bad, eh? I mean, I think a lot of us have said the same thing numerous times in the past decade or so. But, don’t worry, it gets worse. Much worse. Here are some of the other remarks Vance made about his new boss:

Might be America’s Hitler.

Might be a cynical asshole.

Cultural heroin.

Noxious, reprehensible.

There is definitely an element of Donald Trump’s support that has its basis in racism or xenophobia.

I know who I’m going to vote for. I’m definitely not going to vote for Trump because I think that he’s projecting very complex problems onto simple villains.

To all these white working-class voters, we told you so. We told you that Trump was going to be a terrible candidate. We told you that you were an idiot if you voted for him.

Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologize for this man [Donald Trump]. Lord help us. Deleted tweet, via CNN.

These are a few of the quotes that were brought up by news stations across the United States after Vance became Trump’s number two on July 15. Something fishy must be going on if one can compare the candidate for president to Hitler and then become his running buddy eight years later.

If I said similar things about a candidate for president and then become the vice-president candidate, I’d be laughing too. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

What is Vance saying now about Trump?

So, what changed? Well, besides clearly some opportunism from the side of Vance, he claimed Trump’s presidency between 2017 and 2021 allowed him to see the former president in a better light.

I was wrong about Donald Trump. I didn’t think he was going to be a good president; but he was a great president. JD Vance on Fox News via MSNBC

It wasn’t all black-and-white for Vance, who also had some good things to say about Trump if there are any. In an interview with CNN, he said Trump’s aggressive rhetoric against people in New York and other metropolitan areas can easily resonate with class-working voters, like ones from Vance’s hometown, Middletown.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy