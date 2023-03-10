How old are Rep. Lauren Boebert’s kids and how many children does she have?

Move over, Majorie Taylor Greene, a new woefully amateurish so-called “politician” is flooding our brains with fresh idiocy.

This time, Colorado representative and bag of hot air disguised as a human Lauren Boebert is at the forefront of attention, thanks to news that the 36-year-old political figure is set to become a grandmother. Her tendency to serve as the Republican party’s fifth biggest controversy-magnet is taking a brief backseat in light of the latest news of her expanding family. The distraction comes as wonderful news for people with brains, but a likely disappointment to most of her voting base, as people suddenly find themselves with questions about Boebert’s family.

Lauren Boebert’s family

Despite her relatively young age, Lauren Boebert has been a family woman for years now. She was a teenage mother and welcomed her first son into the world when she was still in high school. In the years since, her family has expanded three more times, leaving Boebert and her husband, Jayson Boebert, with four sons in total. The oldest, Tyler, is 17, and his younger brothers all seem to fall between the ages of 10 and 16.

Tyler

Tyler, the oldest of Boebert’s sons, is set to be a father soon. It is his impending child that will make Boebert a grandmother at 36, which the teen reportedly referred to as a “hereditary” Boebert family trend. When discussing her son’s unexpected path to fatherhood at 17, Boebert noted that she told Tyler she would become a grandmother at only 36, and that he retorted by pointing out that she did the same, back when she was a teen. The trend is sticking true so far, but we’ll see if Boebert’s other children decide to take up the family tradition as well.

Brody

The next child in the Boebert lineup appears to be Brody. The teen is still comfortably in his high school years, so little is known of his life outside of his connection to his politician mother, and we’re hoping it stays that way.

Boebert’s other kids

The Boeberts share two other sons, but little is known about the youngest members of their family. They’ve likely worked hard to keep the adolescents out of the spotlight, seeing that they have a mom like Boebert out there representing their family.