How old is Governor Tim Walz compared to Kamala Harris?

After much anticipation and a variety of options, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

As per CNN this morning, Walz was selected by Harris this morning, just days after the current VP became the party’s official nominee this past Friday. This news is undoubtedly positive for young voters who were less-than-thrilled with making a decision between Biden and Trump in the earlier half of the year — with the age of both candidates being a major focus and downside for a large portion of voters from both parties.

In the aftermath of Harris’ super-sized decision, of course, Democratic voters are now wondering about the age of Walz, in the hopes that we don’t have another situation in front of us that makes us all decide whether or not we want to vote for another out-of-touch boomer.

So, how old is Walz compared to Harris?

Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Unlike Biden, who is 81, and Trump, who is 78, Walz and Harris are considerably younger in regards to overall well-being and comprehension. That being said, Walz, who is 60, is just one year older than Harris, who is 59. Interestingly enough, however, the pair were both born in 1964, but Walz birthday was back in April while Harris will officially turn 60 in October.

With most politicians in D.C. being noticeably over the hill and well into older age, it’s certainly refreshing to see Walz and Harris gunning for the presidency while still at relatively youthful ages. Only time will tell if having a younger ticket will help in the attempt to secure votes from the newer generations, but having Walz and Harris together is definitely a breath of fresh air.

