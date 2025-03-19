Hungary just made all LGBTQ+ Pride events illegal and MAGA is desperate to do the same in the USA

In the words of Amnesty International Hungary has just launched “a full-frontal attack” on LGBTQ+ people. Hungarian MPs have voted to approve a truly terrifying new law instigating a nationwide ban on Pride events or any gatherings deemed to promote gay rights.

The law is founded in the country’s already deeply controversial “child protection” legislation, which was designed to crack down on gay people by criminalizing any “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality to those under 18. As any public event may be inevitably witnessed by someone under 18, all Pride events are now deemed to fall under its umbrella.

The new law allows authorities to use facial recognition technology to scan each Pride participant and launch criminal proceedings. Initial plans are to fine them 200,000 Hungarian forints (around $550), with the possibility for jail time for organizers or those who refuse to pay the fine.

Budapest Pride organizers are, understandably, horrified, stating “This is not child protection, this is fascism” and that they intend to defy the law and face the consequences:

“It is a new level of fascism when only those who support those in power are allowed to march in the streets of a country. If the government tries to restrict the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully by means of madeup rules, it will be that any demonstration can be banned for any fictitious reason. We will not allow future generations to grow up in such a country. We are at home, we will be here, and we will work to make Hungary a freer country.”

But, naturally, emboldened MAGA devotees are salivating at the prospect of enacting the same laws in the United States. Just a glance at social media sees Trumpites declaring a new love for Hungary, arguing that this is necessary as “LGBTQ is a demonstrable pedophile front”, and ominously asking “America, what are you waiting for?”

America, what are you waiting for? Hungary bans LGBTQ+ Pride events in public since chiIdren might be present. 136 to 27 vote in parliament. Opponents set off smoke bombs pic.twitter.com/TOWwDhlAG3 — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) March 19, 2025

You might scoff and think “this could never happen here”. After all, there are firm constitutional protections enshrining the freedoms that allow Pride marches to take place. Sadly the rule of law isn’t much of an obstacle to the current administration, so if they decide to copy Hungary and issue an executive decree banning Pride events (doubtless while screeching “won’t somebody think of the children”) there’s not much anyone can do about it.

As a chilling indicator of what may be coming, some domestic Pride events have already been canceled. For example, in 2023 Tampa Pride was canceled after Ron DeSantis signed off on a bill claiming they constitute “adult live performances” that children must be protected from:

Tampa Pride just got cancelled.



The goal of the bans was never "protect kids from being transgendered." They don't want us to exist. They aren't subtle about it. They view queerness as something to be killed off.



It gets worse from here.



Queer folk, get armed and get ready. pic.twitter.com/CfNdSe9UhC — Queer Armorer is on YouTube (@QueerArmorer) May 18, 2023

In 2024 Oklahoma followed suit, banning Pride flags from state property and grounds and refusing to allow any state funds to be used to recognize Pride Month:

🚨 BREAKING: Oklahoma introduces bill to BAN the use of STATE FUNDS to promote or RECOGNIZE PRIDE MONTH.



It also BANS the PRIDE FLAG from all state property or grounds, which would include UNIVERSITIES and SCHOOLS. pic.twitter.com/vKbHW545yD — Allison Chapman (@AlliRaine22) January 17, 2024

There may soon come a time when the LGBTQ+ community and its allies will have to decide whether to put their personal safety on the line to defend themselves against bigoted legislation like this. For some, it’ll mean a criminal record and fines. For others severe injuries. For a few, death. If there’s a slim ray of hope it’s that Pride has survived open bigotry, hatred, and open violence for decades, so we don’t expect anyone to take these fascist laws lying down.

