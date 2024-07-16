‘I am mortified’: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reacts to leaked video of his private conversation with Donald Trump

As the upcoming presidential election continues to heat up and completely dominate news headlines, things just took an interesting turn after a phone conversation between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump recently leaked.

The aforementioned phone conversation between the independent candidate (RFK Jr.) and the Republican candidate (Trump) is undoubtedly turning heads as it makes its rounds all across X. In the video, Trump explains that he agrees with RFK Jr. on several far-right anti-vaccine issues and insists that “we will win” in regard to his current campaign against Joe Biden.

As the video continues to make its rounds and leave a hefty amount of viewers absolutely jaw-dropped and speechless, RFK Jr. is now looking to save face and explain how “mortified” he is that the video was leaked by one of his own campaign staffers. In fact, a bubbling rumor that is circulating right now has even hinted at the possibility that his own son leaked the video.

“I am mortified that this was posted,” the candidate insisted to his 3 million followers on his official X account. RFK Jr. followed up his tweet by apologizing to Trump, although it’s clear that damage has already been done if the reactions on social media are anything to go by.

When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 16, 2024

In the aftermath of the leak, a large portion of voters and netizens are convinced that remarks from Trump made it sound as though he and RFK Jr. are “working together” to ensure that Biden doesn’t win come November. Theorists are also speculating that RFK Jr. is simply running to steal necessary votes away from Biden in an effort to help Trump win, with a fair amount of people then believing RFK Jr. will end up being a cabinet member if Trump wins the presidency.

On the other hand, MAGA supporters are insisting that RFK Jr. simply needs to drop out of the race and fully endorse Trump so that the two men can find some common ground and strive towards a “greater” America.

Conspiracy theories aside, the mind-numbing leak is certainly not in fantastic favor for RFK Jr. or his campaign, as politicians so often work towards avoiding high-profile scandals such as this. Only time will tell if the independent candidate will indeed drop out and endorse Trump, but it seems as though the scandals are just getting started.

