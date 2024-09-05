‘I am NOT lying!’: Mark Hamill prays that both you and ‘the MAGA cult’ will believe that this was his first real job

As if Donald Trump’s attempts to smear Kamala Harris weren’t already pathetic enough, the actual felon has decided to one-up himself. His latest attack centers around a baseless claim that the Democratic nominee is lying (something Trump never does) about her employment record. No, he isn’t attacking her legacy as a prosecutor, rather, the time she spent flipping burgers at a McDonald’s to help pay for her college education.

The ridiculous rhetoric is enough to make you want to rip your own ears off, especially as his legions of mindless followers take to X.com to shout about the injustices of a lying liar like Harris besmirching the hallowed legacy of Ronald McDonald. Even Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has joined the fray, sharing his own McDonald’s-related history in a bid to get hot-headed reactions to reconsider their MAGA rage.

My 1st real job, at 15 (after 9 year-old me playing Santa's helper in a Dept. store) was at McDonald's as a shake man for nearly a month. I am NOT lying! Hopefully, the MAGA cult, after failing to find definitive proof, won't use that to discredit me. 😩#FingersCrossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/uqgyyT0JmU — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 4, 2024

Mark Hamill (and McDonald’s) verified that he did work for the franchise when he was 16. The actor first shared his story on Twitter back in 2019 saying “My 1st real job WAS at McDonald’s in Annandale Virginia when I was 16,” alongside the caption “Star Wars: The Fries of Skywalker.” His first admittance garnered the actor tons of love on the site, but his 2024 redux has netted some serious MAGA hate.

Hamill has been an avid Harris supporter since she announced her campaign bid. Ever since he threw his considerable weight behind her, his replies have been bogged down by a slew of MAGA wackadoos who claim they don’t care about the actor while insisting on replying to his every post. His latest message of support was littered with the classic, “Who cares,” replies along with a smattering of photoshopped sexist images of Harris to gross and frankly too lazy to bother sharing. But the most common Harris criticism seems to be centered on the idea that Harris lied at all.

It’s not that Kamala lied about working at McDonald’s that’s the real issue, it’s that she lies about everything, is racist, abandoned our border, and crashed our economy. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 4, 2024

The whole story stems from a brief mention of the franchise Harris threw out as she joined a Las Vegas picket line with fast food workers in 2019. At the time she told workers, “I did the French fries and I did the ice cream,” before lambasting McDonalds for its low pay and for failing workers who used the job to “pay the rent, put food on the table and keep the bills paid by the end of the month.”

She mentioned the job again on the Drew Barrymore Show, but as the MAGA crowd has been so fast to mention, the fast food stint doesn’t appear on Harris’ resume and therefore must be a steaming pile of lies. It’s downright laughable that the MAGA crowd would choose lying as a hill to die on.

Trump’s penchant for lying has been incredibly well documented since 2016, with the former president spewing out half-truths as easily as he sucks down Diet Cokes. During the June debate with former Presidential candidate Joe Biden Trump outright lied a dozen times, yet his supporters were silent as the grave.

But, if Daddy-Trump says scream, his supporters are ready and willing to rip those vocal cords raw. The former president railed against Harris over the weekend saying,

“She also said, ‘I worked at McDonald’s. Turned out she didn’t work at McDonald’s.” Before adding a confusing, “After an exhaustive study that took about 20 minutes, they found out she never worked there.” Truly, Jedi librarian Jocasta Nu was right “If an item doesn’t not appear in our records, it does not exist,” never has that sort of sheer arrogance come back to bite a person, right? Right?

Anyone with a background in the service industry (like yours truly) knows fast food loves a franchise, and those mom and pop owned installations don’t necessarily function as a part of the whole. Individual hiring and employee records may have been kept by franchisees onsite, rather than maintained in some every-McDonalds-employee-ever historical database. Franchises aren’t always in lockstep with corporate, in general — just take that story about the German Burger King that was stripped of its tie to the mothership, now going by the hilariously concise name, “Burger.”

The real wonder is why any of that matters to the cult of the Orange Julius Caesar. The former president and ongoing pathological liar would never stoop so low as to work a blue-collar job that required treating people with respect and dignity. He doesn’t have the mental fortitude to grin through a drive-through Karen meltdown and still manage to grind out a “have a good day,” through homicidal thoughts.

The stunt is just the latest in a growing list of failed smear attempts from Trump, though there does seem to be a weirdly personal tilt to this attack. Trump has long been an avid supporter of fast food, providing hundreds of cold McDonalds burgers to athlete, school kids, and many other visitors to his White House like some sort of poor man’s feast. Perhaps his frustrations stem from Harris’ shared experience with millions of Americans, one that not even all the money in the world can buy.

Harris and Hamill came from working class backgrounds, toiled until they could stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s wealthy elite, and accomplished it all with their own vigor. Trump, on the other hand, is just a rich boy who paved his road with the wealth of his daddy.

