‘I believe we all witnessed a miracle’: Marjorie Taylor Greene says she saw angel wings before Donald Trump was shot. Is she okay?

It just never stops. As long as Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is in office, the lies are never going to stop. The blatant and obvious pandering and the jingoism and the bat poop-ness of it all; it will just keep going and going until someone beats her in an election.

Greene’s latest? According to her, right before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, an American flag “got blowin’ in the wind and got tied into literally what looked like an angel.” Commence eye-rolling.

Look, there are times to be partisan, we guess, but at some point, we all just have to admit this woman shouldn’t be making any important decisions for her state or our country. THE FLAG GOT TIED INTO AN ANGEL BY THE WIND. She actually said this. This is a real statement made by a real person. Honestly, the scariest part is that she probably believes it. Even if she had been pandering it wouldn’t be as bad, but look at her eyes when she says it. Woof.

The video in question comes to us courtesy of Call To Activism on X. It’s a snippet of an interview she gave with Breitbart. Matt Boyle cues her right up by saying God has his hand on Trump’s shoulder. Then she’s off to the races.

A couple of quick things: this idea of angels being people with wings is derived from pop culture, and has been since the Renaissance days. Don’t believe us? This is from Christianity.com: “Many of us like the picture of angels as beautiful winged feminine creatures or baby-like creatures with halos and harps, known as cherubims. Most of us do not know that angels in the Bible likely do not look like any of our imaginations, nor do they appear as our media would have us believe.”

What does a biblically accurate angel look like? Are you sure you want to see it? Here’s one interpretation:

Is that what it looked like Greene? Is that the American flag? Oh, another thing, which I will let the commenters point out:

“Marjorie Traitor Greene: An angel protected Trump. What about the firefighter who was killed? What about the two men who were critically injured and remain hospitalized?” Hmm. Interesting way to put it. Kind of hard to have a myopic, hardline view when reality gets in the way.

Another commenter put it this way:

Greene’s line of thinking is dangerous. It’s the type of thing that gets people killed. It’s shameless and it’s small-minded. One more thing: A retired Brigadier General named Shawn Harris is running against her. This is simply a fact to put out there. His slogan? “The people of #GA14 deserve an ACTUAL representative.” Indeed.

