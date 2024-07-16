‘I fully endorse Trump’: Jesus Christ himself is officially voting for Donald Trump, because that’s just the kind of year 2024 is

Well, we’re over halfway through and 2024 has turned out to be somehow even crazier on the political front than we ever could’ve expected. Donald Trump‘s attempted assassination is just the cherry on top of the teetering, three-tier cake that is the accumulated insanity of the past seven months.

How’s this for another twist? Trump’s near-brush with death has earned him the support of one particularly notable voter: Jesus Christ himself. Also known as The Passion of The Chris star Jim Caviezel.

In the wake of the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, the 55-year-old actor decided to take a stand on social media. Sharing a snap of Trump at the scene, Caviezel unequivocally declared: “I fully endorse Trump for President of the United States 2024.”

I fully endorse Trump for President of the United States 🇺🇸

2024 pic.twitter.com/U7imBD9c6T — Jim Caviezel (@reallycaviezel) July 14, 2024

In terms of about-turns from actors who have played legendarily morally impeccable individuals, this is somehow even worse than when former Superman Dean Cain announced he was a Trump guy. Of course, for those who have been paying attention to Caviezel’s antics over the past few years, it’s not all that surprising that he’s now going all in on Trump.

The Person of Interest veteran is very vocal about his right-wing beliefs, including his opposition to abortion and gun control, and support of QAnon. Caviezel previously went viral on X for a speech he made at a Republican event in which he… Actually, you know what, I have no words. Just watch it.

Reminder: Jim Caviezel is quite literally fucking nuts pic.twitter.com/RssTWIe2bR — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 21, 2023

This incident woke up a lot of people who were previously blissfully unaware of what that nice, young man from The Count of Monte Cristo had been up to lately, just as more of us are becoming aware now. “WTF happened to him??” asked someone at the time.

WTH happened to him??🥴 — PoliteSouthernHelle (@Angelinoo) July 21, 2023

A reply helpfully pointed out that, yes, Caviezel has been struck by lightning — this famously happened during production on The Passion of the Christ — which may partially account for his arguable slide down the sanity pole.

He was struck by lightning…but I think he was already like this. — thenetdetective (@netdetec) July 21, 2023

Whether a zap of lightning from God’s finger made him this way or if he’s just been plain, old-fashioned radicalized, Jim Caviezel is well and truly on Team Trump these days. This is the same man, after all, who once told Fox News with his whole heart that he believes Donald to be “the new Moses.”

At this rate, maybe we should expect some sort of cameo from Trump in long-awaited sequel, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, when it comes out on April 18, 2025.

