‘I hate this timeline’: Elon Musk hangs out with Nigel Farage amid rumors he’s planning to donate $100M to the Reform party.

Not satisfied with just interfering in the U.S. election, Elon Musk has decided to be a menace to the U.K. as well. The world’s richest man was photographed with Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate amid rumors that he’s planning to donate $100 million to the far-right party.

The billionaire man-baby and Britain’s most unlikable human met on Monday along with the Reform party treasurer, Nick Candy in an hour-long meeting described as “great.” The money wasn’t mentioned but their discussion did revolve around the “Trump ground game,” and how they’re going to “save the West.” If Musk actually does make his huge donation to Farage and the Reform party it would be the largest donation in the electoral history of the U.K.

People aren’t a fan of this team-up

Elon Musk and Trump were bad enough, but add Trump’s British equivalent in Nigel Farage and that’s a recipe for disaster. One Redditor called them “The new Axis of Assholes,” going on to say, “I hate this timeline, can we get off now?” Unfortunately, we can’t get off, we’re stuck here with Trump, Musk, and Farage.

Of course, a big concern is whether Musk’s donation could sway U.K. politics. The tech billionaire already tried to buy votes for Trump in the run-up to November 5th and he’s paid his way into a government advisor role. In fact, he was willing to put a lot of money up, offering $1 million every day to registered voters, to try and shift the election in his favor. Whether he had an impact is hard to tell but either way, he got his wish.

Could Musk possibly have an impact on British politics? It’s already well known that he doesn’t like the current Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and businessmen and Conservative Party officials believe the payment could be a way of indirectly harming the prime minister. But it’s more than that, his potential $100 million donation is massive and, if he throws his full support behind Nigel Farage the same way he did with Trump, it could actually have an effect on the election. There are already questions over the legality of his involvement in U.K. politics but there’s a possibility that Reform could see a surge in votes come next election.

Bad news for those who think Reform can’t win the next election because of First Past the Post.



We are now entering extremely steep point of the seat return curve.



Unprecedented. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JVvcjTXSyS — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) December 17, 2024

Earlier this year, Reform UK received way more votes than expected. They were the third highest in terms of vote share, imagine how much better they could do next time with an extra 100 million and the world’s richest man backing them. Just like he did in the U.S., it looks like Elon is throwing his money behind a party that benefits him personally rather than one that benefits the people.

How is Elon getting away with it?

It makes you wonder how Elon is allowed to interfere with another country’s politics and get away with it. Especially when the U.S. is about to ban TikTok due to its parent company being based in China. Lawmakers feared that the app could impact the country somehow, and yet here is a spoiled rich guy potentially impacting the future of a supposed ally of the U.S. all because he doesn’t like the Prime Minister the people voted in.

Regardless, we already know the answer to how Elon gets away with it. It’s because he’s literally the richest man in the world and he’s friends with President-elect Donald Trump. He can get away with anything at this point.

