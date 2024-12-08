Forgot password
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pauses while he speaks at a Cesar Chavez Day event at Union Station on March 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The 70-year-old candidate is pushing Latino outreach in a long shot Independent bid in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 10: Pallets of Coke-Cola cans wait to the filled at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on February 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Current Coke president James Quincey will become CEO on May 1. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images/George Frey/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘I wonder if you ran this by Trump first’: Coca Cola faces its ultimate nightmare as Make America Healthy Again knocks on its door

Only RFK Jr. can make parody sound like reality.
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Dec 8, 2024 08:59 am

What started as a parody post from a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fake X account has spiraled into one of the most unhinged diet sagas of the year.

Recommended Videos

Yes, turns out that mobile users couldn’t read the “parody” in the account name, so a community note was needed to clear things up. Fans of Diet Coke, already emotionally fragile from their caffeine dependency, panicked immediately. But once the panic settled down, the jokes came rolling in.

The problem here is not that the username was too long. The fake announcement might have been harmless fun, but RFK Jr.’s record of bizarre dietary takes made it almost believable. After all, this is the guy who rails against processed foods, trashes high-fructose corn syrup, and once called McDonald’s “poison.”

Let’s get one thing straight: RFK Jr.’s actual plans as Trump’s health secretary nominee don’t include banning Diet Coke or forcing Coca-Cola to swap out its corn syrup for cane sugar. RFK has accused Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and their corporate friends of contributing to the obesity crisis and polluting the planet. Yet, there he was, fries in hand, sipping on a Coke while sitting next to Donald Trump — who, for the record, was working on a Filet-O-Fish, Big Mac, and a Fanta orange. Didn’t Trump say that he had a button that signaled staff that he wanted a Diet Coke?

The parody Diet Coke ban might’ve been fake, but the irony of RFK Jr. preaching healthy living while inhaling McDonald’s fries is very real. Sure, everyone deserves a cheat day, but when your whole brand is “Make America Healthy Again,” maybe try not to do it with a Coke in one hand and nuggets in the other.

Before you start stockpiling your favorite sodas, let’s break down the fizzy facts. Coca-Cola, like many sodas, is indeed a sugar bomb. It’s been linked to dental caries, obesity, and a host of other health issues.

Even if Kennedy does get the HHS gig, he’ll be facing some obstacles. Let’s not act like big food lobbyists will change RFK Jr.’s mind about making America truly healthy. Also, if this dude really plans on cracking down on carbonated sodas, that photo of him and Trump eating McDonald’s will not do him any favors.

Author
Image of Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. Armed with a philosophy degree, he spent seven years as a freelance writer. Andrej brings readers closer to celebrities, politics, and true crime. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing League of Legends, and completing crossword puzzles while he's not on the clock. Fun Fact: After spending four years studying philosophy, Andrej chose to stop thinking and start acting.