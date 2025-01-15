‘Imagine if Biden visited Luigi like this’: Bizarre footage of Marjorie Taylor Greene visiting a ‘display cage’ resurfaces

We should be completely numb to crazy MAGA politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene doing anything for attention, but the Georgia Republican just can’t seem to find the bottom of her barrel of crazy. Whether it’s blaming the weather on Democrats or blasting Biden for “reckless foreign policy” while supporting Donald Trump’s calls to annex multiple allied territories, the bombastic blond always finds nonsense to spew.

As Donald Trump tosses around plans to pardon most of the insurgent participants, Marge has been desperate to make sure everyone knows she’s always been on the side of the martyr. A recently resurfaced video of her doing just that is making the rounds on social media, and the cosplay of someone who cares is almost convincing enough to make us believe it wasn’t just a bizarre photo op. Almost.

Remember that time Marjorie Taylor Greene entered a “display cage” featuring an actor pretending to be a January 6 insurrectionist in jail?



It’s a cult.



(h/t @misstessowen) pic.twitter.com/hmUmONdlJw — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) October 22, 2023

We all know that the Right loves to play the victim, but the performance art exhibit really ups the ante. Investigative journalist Tess Owens, who has been following the January 6 debacle since the beginning, was the first to flag the weird moment. She’s still in the thick of it and recently released an exposé about those J-6ers behind bars and their almost zealot-like love for Donald Trump, and her work shows the fervor is nowhere near dying down.

The bizarre video comes from a Republican CPAC convention held in Dallas in August of 2022. The annual conservative event invited attendees to listen to January 6ers testimonials while they walked through the exhibit, which culminated in the man in the cage. MAGA loves to play the victim, so it should come as no surprise that for much of the weekend, the man was a paid actor, but during this highly publicized shoot, he was swapped out for Brandon Straka, an insurrectionist charged with 90 days of in-home detention, 3 years of probation, and a fine of $5,000.

So basically another actor. Straka avoided any jail time by extensively cooperating with investigators and dishing vital information about other Stop the Steal activists, like movement founder Ali Alexander. Spectators did everything from weep for and throw money at the man, who languished on the cell floor or bed, occasionally “writing sad slogans on a blackboard, like ‘Where is Everyone?'”

Of course Greene couldn’t miss the opportunity to shine, and draped in a jumpsuit orange dress, she entered the cage, where she dropped to her knees to hug Straka. The pair prayed together as the crowd began reciting the Lord’s prayer before pivoting to the prayer to Saint Michael, and folks on the internet really struggled to wrap their brain around the moment.

“Imagine if Biden visited Luigi like this,” one Redditor wondered referencing Luigi Mangione, now infamous killer of United Health CEO Brian Thompson. Most were stuck on how truly bizarre the whole affair was, “This literally looks like an SNL sketch,” one joked, “This is mental illness,” another netizen responded. “This is beyond cringe,” another added.”

It’s a classic MAGA move to manufacture a victim when you have none, over a problem you caused yourself, in protest of consequences you earned. Greene has definitely gotten less sane since this video first surfaced, but then again, she’s never actually served under Trump. This will be the first opportunity Greene will have to officially combine her crazy with that of Daddy Trump, and moments like this prove there is no rock bottom for the Georgia Republican.

