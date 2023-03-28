In addition to guns and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, Marjorie Taylor Greene shares her passion for organ harvesting and swamps

By now it is pretty clear what Marjorie Taylor Greene’s two beloved hobbies are — spewing her bigoted anti-LGBTQ+ thoughts and defending why America needs more guns, even at the expense of using the tragic Covenant School shooting. She has already confirmed that other things she is passionate about include being Trump’s constant cheerleader, and dabbling in racism, when she finds the time. Apparently, the list also includes organ harvesting and for some weird reason, swamps.

The subject of her intense disapproval this time is the “Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act,” which was introduced to curb the illegal practice of harvesting organs, “often from minority groups and other vulnerable victims in China and elsewhere,” as detailed in the press release for the introducing the bill. If passed, the law would give the Secretary of State the authority to “deny passports and visas to anyone involved in illegal organ trafficking,” among other things.

It has been passed by the House of Representatives as well, but of course, MTG was bound to have a problem with the bill, which she calls a “flawed” piece of legislation from the “swamp that fails to put America First.”

The Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act is a flawed bill that encourages more US involvement in globalist organizations. American politicians are elected by American citizens to protect American interests.



This bill, by promoting “the establishment of voluntary organ donation… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 28, 2023

The word “swamp” is aimed at the U.S. Senate where the bill originated and is meant to be an insult. We would say, “Greene, how about coming up with a better insult? What have you got against wetlands? Is it the humidity? The dreaded biodiversity? Are you, like Captain Hook, being pursued by a ticking crocodile?”But again we all know how MTG is committed to creating problems, solving imaginary issues, and certain phrases that she likes to repeat to death — yesterday’s “good guys with guns” is still making it hard to forget her using the death of six people, which included three children, to further her cause.