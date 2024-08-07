‘JD realizing he’s going to have to debate America’s Dad’: JD Vance enters his Kermit the Frog era as Tim Walz joins the Kamala Harris ticket

For nearly a decade now, former president and current presidential candidate-turned-felon Donald Trump has been collecting the very worst this country has to offer.

He makes up his inner circle of either desperate, starry-eyed bootlickers or utterly heartless egomaniacs, and it seems his VP pick, JD Vance, is among the former. He’s no demagogue — at least not yet — and he doesn’t boast the same bombastic, insulting manner of speaking as his running mate, but Vance seems to have nothing to give other than pitiful subservience and devotion to Trump’s vision for the future.

His lack of anything noteworthy is really starting to shine through in the wake of Tim Walz joining the Kamala Harris ticket. Republicans are scrambling to find anything likable about Vance and are coming up painfully short, which leaves the 40-year-old in a tough position. He’s poised to face up to a starkly popular democratic ticket, and when it comes time for a debate, there’s little doubt over who will come out on top.

It’s become a breakout topic on social media, where people are gleefully imagining the absolute debacle that will unfold the first time Vance and Walz go toe-to-toe. A good chunk of the nation can already feel Vance’s anxiety from afar, and it’s only going to get worse from here.

JD realizing he's going to have to debate America's Dad pic.twitter.com/4OtBvUeCdB — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 6, 2024

It’s going to be a real challenge for the guy, especially since Walz is essentially who JD Vance wants to be when he grows up.

Tim Walz is who JD Vance wants you to think JD Vance is.



pic.twitter.com/KOJ3mrDZm2 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 6, 2024

It’s hard to even compute how much distance there is between their politics — and god forbid those of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

TIM WALZ: I'd put Bob Seger's catalogue up there against anybody else's.



JD VANCE: People who use libraries should be sterilized.



RFK JR.: Bigfoot is real and I shot him with a crossbow in 1997. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 6, 2024

No one will be surprised if Vance and Trump end up backing out of their debates with Walz and Harris, but their democratic opponents are sure to do everything in their power to get them on that stage. What better for their campaign than to hand their opponents some rope to hang themselves with?

Tim Walz trying to get JD Vance to debate: https://t.co/46UXhI4Tfy pic.twitter.com/8jA4qoz5jy — I Smoked RFK Jr's Bear (@BlackKnight10k) August 6, 2024

The gap between them really couldn’t be wider, as people are gleefully illustrating via a range of colorful scenarios.

Tim Walz really is that guy at Home Depot that you don’t know that spends 20-30 minutes randomly explaining to you why you need to use hex bolts for your project. JD Vance is the guy berating the cashier at Panera for not giving him a refill on his lemonade. That’s the difference — @TheCoreyRichardson on Threads. Follow Me There. (@vexedinthecity) August 6, 2024

Vance and Trump are most definitely feeling the energy, too. Even those who attend their rallies can feel the fear creeping in, and the dichotomy of the Harris/Walz campaign — which is practically giddy at the moment — couldn’t be more jarring.

I was nuts enough to go both to the JD Vance event in South Philly and then to the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz rally later in the day.



It was like leaving a bitter divorced man meet-up and going straight to a Taylor Swift concert.



Enjoy the contrast!https://t.co/EQLAigPHnd — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) August 7, 2024

But maybe, in reality, we’re all just being tricked. He sure looks like America’s sweet and compassionate papa, but “If Tim Walz is so nice how come he murdered JD Vance on live TV?”

If Tim Walz is so nice how come he murdered JD Vance on live TV pic.twitter.com/QihPfgWFcd — Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) August 7, 2024

He’s already done it once, and he may well do it again if the debate actually comes to pass. We may not think so highly of Walz after he mops the floor with Vance’s weird little face, but we’ll know for certain that he’s the perfect pick to carry Harris straight to the White House.

