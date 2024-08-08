Image Credit: Disney
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Joe Burrow attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics

Is Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback, a Democrat?

The last thing he needs is to get sucked into the 24/7 cable news circus.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 04:13 am

Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback Joe Burrow has found himself smack dab in the middle of a political brawl he didn’t sign up for.

With President Biden taking a hard pass on another term, the Democrats have hitched their wagon to VP Kamala Harris. She’s been on a fundraising tear lately, and her campaign scored a major cash infusion thanks to a star-studded “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom call. The virtual event reportedly raked in a cool $4 million. However, it didn’t take long for the online rumor mill to kick into high gear, with many speculating that a mysterious donor named “Joe B.” was none other than the Bengals’ golden boy himself.

The unsubstantiated rumors spread like wildfire on social media, with legions of extremely online partisans breathlessly weighing in on what Burrow’s supposed endorsement might mean for Harris’ chances in the swing state of Ohio. There was just one small problem: the Bengals quickly released a statement categorically denying that Burrow had anything to do with the fundraiser.

It’s no secret that Burrow isn’t exactly shy about speaking his mind on hot-button social and political issues. He’s been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and hasn’t been afraid to criticize the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade. These stances could be seen as leaning a bit to the left, but does that make him a Democrat? Not necessarily.

So can we give the guy a break and let him focus on what he does best? Let Burrow worry about shredding defenses and racking up touchdowns.

