Is Lara Trump related to Donald Trump?

Lara Trump‘s name often appears alongside President Donald Trump, leading many to wonder about their connection. After all, they share a surname, so are they related by blood?

Lara Lea Yunaska was born on October 12, 1982, in Wilmington, North Carolina. She initially studied communications and graduated from North Carolina State University in 2005. After that, she tried various jobs, including working as a pastry chef and a personal trainer. Her media career started when she became an associate producer for Inside Edition.

In 2008, while working there, she met Eric Trump through mutual friends. People reports she did not know much about his family at that time. Their relationship blossomed over the next few years, leading to their engagement in 2013 and marriage in 2014 at Mar-a-Lago. According to First Post, Lara entered the political scene around the same time Eric’s family became prominent in national politics.

Is Lara Trump a family member of Donald Trump?

There is a family link between Lara Trump and Donald Trump, but it’s not by birth. Lara is married to Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s second son. The marriage has significantly shaped Lara’s career, tying it to the political world influenced by her father-in-law.

Lara worked as an advisor during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Her role continued in the 2020 campaign as a senior advisor and surrogate. During this period, she also launched a Facebook show called Real News, highlighting Donald Trump’s presidency.

Beyond her campaign involvement, Lara’s connection to the Trump family opened doors for her in other political positions. She was on the board of the Eric Trump Foundation until it ended fundraising activities in 2017. In 2024, she accepted her father-in-law’s support to become the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, a role she held until December of that year. While serving, her focus was on fundraising for the party’s election efforts. Although she considered running for public office, she ultimately chose not to, citing her family commitments.

Lara’s involvement in politics has gone beyond campaigns. Per Palm Beach Post, she frequently appeared as a commentator on Fox News, working as a paid contributor from 2021 to 2022 and later hosting her own weekend show, My View with Lara Trump, starting in 2025. This new position continues her role in shaping political discussions. Additionally, she hosts a podcast called The Right View, showing her ongoing commitment to conservative political ideas.

Lara’s relationship with Eric Trump likely helped her career evolve from a media professional to a significant figure in the Republican Party and the wider political arena. While her career began separately from Donald Trump’s political path, marrying his son allowed her to be involved. This really shows how family ties and political power are intertwined in today’s political scene.

Her association with the Trump family and Donald Trump’s political actions has greatly influenced her professional life, creating a strong connection in the public’s perception. This link continues to define her public image and her career direction, especially with her determined support of her father-in-law.

