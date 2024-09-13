Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: <> on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

Is there an ABC whistleblower? Donald Trump’s presidential debate cheating allegations, explained

Unconfirmed online reports claim there's ‘proof’ that the Harris-Walz campaign cheated at the ABC News debate.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 02:47 pm

Donald Trump has alleged that ABC News provided Vice President Kamala Harris with the moderators’ questions before the presidential debate, and unfairly fact-checked him on air. Unconfirmed reports have emerged on social media that an ABC whistleblower would soon confirm Trump’s story. ABC News has denied the Trump campaign’s accusations.

Recommended Videos

Reports of an ABC whistleblower seem to have started in a Black Insurrectionst X post. In it, Black Insurrectionist claims an ABC whistleblower affidavit will confirm that Harris was tipped off in advance, and that her campaign was assured by the network that Trump would be fact-checked, but that she would not be.

The post provides no other information about the purported whistleblower, citing a non-disclosure agreement with their attorney. Black Insurrectionist claims that they’ve seen the affidavit, however, and in their Sept. 12 post, announced they would release the affidavit before “the weekend is out.”

Since then, the whistleblower story spread to Leading Report, a website that has shared confirmed misinformation. ABC News told The Daily Beast, “Harris was not given any questions before the debate.” The debate rules also stated, “No topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.”

Trump fanned the flames

via Black Insurrectionist/X

Kamala Harris is widely considered to have won the ABC debate. Since then, Trump has claimed he won and said, “Remember, I wasn’t debating one person, I was debating three,” adding, “They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight ‘anchors’ have brought disgrace onto the company!” Trump also confirmed there will be no third debate. Meanwhile, false allegations have emerged online that during the debate, Harris wore Bluetooth earrings and was coached. The maker of the Bluetooth earrings denied the allegations.

A former Clinton advisor chimes in

via Bill Ackman/X

Despite the lack of evidence, Mark Penn, a former Clinton advisor, said ABC News should hire an independent law firm to investigate claims that the Harris campaign and ABC News cheated. Penn told the John Solomon Reports podcast, in part, “I think the day after, suspicion here is really quite high, and I think a review of all their internal texts and emails really should be done.” Several major news outlets, including The New York Times, TIME, and Slate, have lauded the moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis’ performance.

Trump laid the groundwork to doubt the debate outcome before it happened, writing on Truth Social, “Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton?” In 2016, Brazile, former Democratic National Committee chair, admitted she leaked CNN Town Hall questions to Hillary Clinton. Brazile is now an ABC News contributor.

Trump also told Sean Hannity on Fox & Friends that Harris seemed “awfully familiar with the questions.” Trump said ABC News “should be embarrassed” by fact-checking him several times during the debate and, in his view, giving Harris “a free pass.”

For now, we agree with this comment on tech entrepreneur Bill Ackman’s X post, sharing the cheating allegations, “Come on! Even my middle school kid could have predicted the topics: immigration, abortion, the economy, and so on. What wasn’t expected was the debate about eating dogs and cats.” We’ll update this story if Black Insurrectionist’s purported ABC News whistleblower affidavit emerges, or if the supposed whistleblower speaks out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.