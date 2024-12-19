‘It’s the winds of winning’: What is up with Trump’s new haircut?

Donald Trump has an inflated opinion of himself (an intense understatement) and as the year wraps up, he won’t stop talking about Canada. That offends me as a Canadian, but his hairstyle might offend me even more.

Most would agree that a politician’s physical appearance is important, since they should look professional, dignified, and ready to take on any and all challenges. But, yeah, that’s basically the opposite of how Trump looks at any given moment. In this case, people never stop talking about his hair because it’s such an odd color and, frankly, looks ridiculous. Recently, there has been a discussion about whether he’s gotten a fresh cut, so let’s dive into that.

Did Donald Trump get a new haircut?

According to Newsweek, people think Trump changed his hairstyle because of an appearance he made at the West Palm Beach, Florida Trump International Golf Club. Michael Solakiewicz posted a video on X, and commenters speculated that he either had “hat hair,” since he had just taken off his MAGA cap, or he had gotten a fresh ‘do. Trump didn’t confirm that he visited the hair salon recently (or had someone come to him, who knows how that works). His hair looked distinct enough in this video that it’s no wonder people were curious. Instead of his awkward side part/combover, his hair looks fluffy and just… there. On top of his head. Like it has no idea how it got there, which is how most people feel about the election results.

Trump’s hair was a major topic of conversation on the Fox News show Outnumbered. Harris Faulkner said, “It’s the winds of winning. They have blown back his ‘do, and he is leaning into the victory.” Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery believes, “it’s not a new hairstyle. It’s not like he went and got the Rachel.” Poor Rachel Green doesn’t need to be part of this discussion!

New York Magazine cracked the case, though. The publication shared other recent photos of Trump that prove his hair looked normal. So it seems that this was just the result of wearing a hat for a while.

Even before this new hairy situation, Trump was known for talking about his hair… whether you want to listen or not! Which is basically how he approaches everything. Back in March 2020 (a dark time absolutely no one wants to revisit), he dealt with some wind during a press conference and said, “my hair is blowing around, and it’s mine. The one thing you can’t get away with. If it’s not yours, you got a problem, if you’re president.” There you go, apparently the worst thing you could do as president is have fake hair. The founding fathers in their powdered wigs might’ve taken an issue with that, but whatever.

Then, in Aug. 2020, Trump said his hair needed to be “perfect” and sounded both confused by and dissatisfied with the way that a shower works. He said, “You turn on the shower – if you’re like me, you can’t wash your beautiful hair properly. ‘Please come out,’ The water – it drips, right?” No, this isn’t the Seinfeld episode where Kramer wants nothing to do with the low-flow showerheads in his apartment building. This was real life, I’m sorry to say. Maybe Kramer can help him out.

And if Trump talking about his own hair isn’t enough of a nightmare, he asked a kid, “Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.” Apparently having bad hair and no sense of humor go hand in hand.



