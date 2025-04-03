JD Vance pressed on innocent father sent to nightmare prison, insists ‘some traffic violations’ mean it’s fine

Earlier this week, we reported on the shocking case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father who was snatched from his home by ICE agents, flown to El Salvador, and imprisoned in the hellish and notorious “Terrorism Confinement Center”.

Garcia’s case is unique in that Trump administration attorneys have been forced to admit that he should never have been on that flight. He was in the country legally, was protected under a judicial order preventing his removal, was a full-time worker, carer for his severely autistic son, and doesn’t have a criminal record. ICE’s actions were – as Trump attorneys confessed in court papers – “an administrative error”.

All that would be jaw-dropping enough, though the rancid cherry on top is the admission that the United States “has no ability to bring him back”. And… I guess that’s it for Garcia. At least we now know the value of an innocent man’s life: not much!

Trump officials have been scrambling to justify this obvious screw-up, twisting themselves into knots even as their lawyers admit this was a horrible mistake. JD Vance’s first tactic was to claim that Garcia is a “convicted MS-13 gang member“. This was an outright lie. U.S. Court documents underline that “Abrego Garcia has no criminal history” and “the U.S. government has never produced an iota of evidence” to support any him having gang links.

Being caught in this lie left Vance looking extremely foolish. And so, he clearly launched some kind of investigation to dig up every possible bit of dirt on Garcia to save face. So, after some intense rooting through the man’s proverbial trash, what horrors did they find lurking in his past? The answer is *drumroll* “some traffic violations”:

JD Vance claims that the Maryland father the Trump administration mistakenly deported to a slave prison in El Salvador wasn't "father of the year" because he had "traffic violations," and says "we do not ask permission from far left Democrats before we deport illegal immigrants."… pic.twitter.com/RR4wZNiq4J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2025

Really? That’s the best you’ve got? Vance, buddy, if the worst you can say about someone is that they’ve gotten a couple of speeding tickets or parking fines, you’d have been better off not saying anything at all and letting speculation run wild.

The court files already told us that Garcia was an innocent man, but if a full-blown investigation at the behest of the Vice President only turned up this limp ‘traffic violations’ nothingburger then Garcia was probably a saint!

Depressingly, Vance being made to look like an absolute idiot in public probably seals Garcia’s fate. The Trump White House is pathologically unable to admit fault, so out of pure spite, they’re almost certainly going to leave Garcia to rot in prison for making them look bad. Justice and the rule of law is now a thing of the past when it comes to immigration law so be careful out there, as the next person they toss into a hell prison with no end may be you.

