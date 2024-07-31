JD Vance’s communist shirt, explained

A photograph of JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate and the Republican nominee for vice president in the 2024 United States presidential election, is being circulated on social media. In said image, Vance is seen wearing a red communist T-shirt featuring a Soviet hammer and sickle.

X user clliday posted the image to the platform on July 24, and it’s now been reposted countless times, gaining millions of views and thousands of reposts and comments.

The image shows Vance at what appears to be a costume party alongside four other men, all of whom are wearing New World Order (or nWo) shirts. The nWo is a professional wrestling faction whose members have included “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman. But what does Vance wearing the T-shirt mean?

What does JD Vance’s communist shirt mean?

Image via WWE

Communism is a left-wing ideology and, coupled with Vance’s past comments about Donald Trump being “reprehensible” and “America’s Hitler,” the revelation that he openly and proudly wore a shirt representing it isn’t a good look for a man running for vice president as part of a fundamentally right-wing party.

One X user said Vance’s wearing of the shirt proved he was a wrestling fan, not a communist — and, in the interest of fairness, there’s no proof he ever was a communist. The Soviet hammer and sickle was the emblem of the mostly heel wrestler Nikolai Volkoff (pictured above). The fact that Vance is standing next to a bunch of other people dressed as wrestlers could mean he was dressed as Volkoff.

Regardless, it’s one of many recent embarrassments for the raging racist. The idea of him becoming Vice President should make any decent human being want to vomit.

