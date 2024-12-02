Joe Biden officially decides whether or not he’s pardoning his son Hunter

President Joe Biden just shocked the entire country with a “full and unconditional pardon” for his embattled son, Hunter Biden, who was just days away from receiving sentences on his cases. In a stunning about-face, the POTUS, who previously vowed not to use his executive authority to intervene in his son’s legal battles, pulled the ultimate political reverse card.

Recommended Videos

Aside from being convicted on federal gun charges, Hunter has also pleaded guilty to tax evasion. He was scheduled to be sentenced on the gun charges on Dec. 12, and then on the federal tax evasion charges on Dec. 16. But now the man facing a string of criminal cases has found himself free from the shadow of any legal consequences, thanks to his dad.

“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House on Sunday, Dec. 1.

🚨 #BREAKING: Joe Biden has officially pardoned his son Hunter Biden



This comes after Biden and the White House lied COUNTLESS times saying Joe would not pardon his son.



EVERYTHING THIS ADMINISTRATION DOES IS A LIE! pic.twitter.com/Be5GI3WyKq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 2, 2024

For critics, this pardon smells like the swampiest of political plays. Republicans are already decrying it as proof that the justice system bends for the powerful and their kin. Steven Cheung, a spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump, wasted no time painting the picture of a justice system “weaponized” against their side.

“The failed witch hunts against President Trump have proven that the Democrat-controlled DOJ and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system,” Cheung said in a statement to Fox News.

In recent months, Joe repeatedly said he would not pardon his 54-year-old son, but given his age and waning political career, it did not seem like this reversal was ever out of the equation. At 82, the older Biden might have calculated that staging a move this bold would have no impact on his political legacy. His term is already ending, and a reelection even in the future is very unlikely. Thus, he has nothing to lose at this point.

It’s also worth noting that Joe did not just pardon the younger Biden as president; he pulled this reversal as a father, as evidenced by his impassioned remarks against his political opponents in his statement. “In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough,” he said as if this issue was less about justice and more about defending a family member under siege.

Hunter Biden is currently in trouble with the Feds for illegally possessing a .38 pistol, and for not filing his taxes.



This is why so many guys who love the 2nd Amendment and hate the IRS have embraced him as an outlaw folk hero, & demand his acquittal on all charges. pic.twitter.com/VUmzv7mStb — Alice (@AliceFromQueens) September 15, 2023

In a separate statement obtained by NBC News, Hunter addressed what would be one of his father’s final moves as POTUS, saying he is taking responsibility for his mistakes “during the darkest days of my addiction,” which he claims was exploited to humiliate and shame the entire Biden family. He also vowed to rebuild his life now that he is free of all criminal charges.

“In recovery, we can be given the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives if we never take for granted the mercy that we have been afforded. I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering,” the younger Biden said.

This seemingly unprecedented clemency is expected to have ripple effects in the country’s political landscape. Though it may be viewed simply as an act of love between a father and son, we fear no emotional justification would be enough to quell public outrage. Besides, if this were any other citizen, would a similar outcome be granted to them given the circumstances?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy