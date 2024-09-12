‘Kamala Harris should definitely turn this into an ad’: A group of debate viewers all had the same reaction when Donald Trump said ‘they’re eating the dogs!’

Donald Trump repeated claims at the ABC presidential debate that in Springfield, OH, Haitian migrants are eating domesticated animals, as well as ducks and geese, at the park. No wonder consensus says Trump lost.

A reasonable viewer might expect to tune into a presidential debate and hear talk of policy, or a sensible discussion of the political differences between the two candidates. But by now, it comes as no surprise that when Trump is involved, rules don’t apply. The influx of Haitian migrants in Springfield has created challenges. However, reports that migrants are killing and eating dogs and cats are unsubstantiated, according to city officials.

Still, Trump’s VP pick, J.D. Vance, amplified those rumors online before the debate, which seems to have started when a lifelong Canton, Ohio woman was caught eating a dead cat in what was likely a mental health crisis. Other purported photos and anecdotal city council testimony have surfaced, but at this writing, there’s no proof. (One dissenting Ohio official, state Attorney General Dave Yost, says there’s evidence that he hasn’t produced. Yost is a known Trump supporter.)

Far be it from Trump, however, to be bothered with evidence or pass on an opportunity to disseminate racist rumors and lies, so at the debate, Trump reiterated Haitians are eating the dogs and cats in Ohio. It’s enough to make you throw your hands in the air and give up on U.S. politics. But according to X, one group of voters was watching, and, at the very least, found what Trump said entertaining.

If we didn’t laugh we’d be crying

Kamala Harris should definitely turn this into an ad. 🤣 @KamalaHQ pic.twitter.com/6SMKOOk9iu — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 11, 2024 via Alex Cole/X

The footage first appeared on Cynthiainpublic’s TikTok feed. Alex Cole reshared it on X with a tip for the Kamala Harris campaign: “Kamala Harris should definitely turn this into an ad. 🤣” It’s not clear who the people are or where the watch party is located (Cynthia’s TikTok bio says she’s in Oakland, CA).

In the footage, Trump says, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs,” as the crowd erupts in laughter. Harris could use it for a campaign ad, but the Trump-Vance ticket could also stand to see the clip; maybe then they’d finally realize how the migrant-eating-animals line of attack has played with the electorate. Regardless of the truth, the debate rages online as to whether migrants are eating pets and wild animals in Springfield, and response to Cole’s post was mixed. One person shared a TikTok post claiming that it’s true, explaining it as “witchcraft.” Animal sacrifice is a part of traditional Voudou culture, a religion common in Haiti, but again, that TikTok post offers no proof.

Long before the Springfield controversy, Anthony Read told Slate in 2013 that while animal sacrifice happens in Voudou culture with religious significance, not everyone practices it in the country. At the same time, the Haitian government may not be the best source of information. Still, Haitian officials told France24 about the Trump-Vance allegations, “Unfortunately, this is not the first time that compatriots abroad have fallen victim to disinformation campaigns, been stigmatized and dehumanized to serve electoral political interests.”All in all, it’s the sort of thing you can only laugh about to save from crying. Or, as one Alex Cole comment put it, “At this point it’s fair to say Trump only appeals to the most insane among us.”

