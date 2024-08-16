‘Kellyanne Conway looks like a corpse’: Kamala Harris gets an unexpected rave review as she takes the lead in battleground states

In a somewhat bizarre new clip, longtime Donald Trump loyalist Kellyanne Conway has offered free campaigning for Kamala Harris’ presidential run, praising the ascendant nominee just as she enjoys a narrow lead in nearly all battleground states.

Recommended Videos

Conway, who served as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 and now just seems to be a spokesperson, appeared for an interview on Fox News this week. In a soundbite of the interview that is now being used as an endorsement for Harris, Conway rattles off a list of what was intended as sarcastic insults, but instead read like gushing compliments.

Speaking of the media’s favorable response to Harris, Conway said the public are merely fond of Harris because she’s “so good looking,” “so smart,” and “so funny.” It seems Conway was attempting to ironically exaggerate the media and public’s reaction to Harris, but the list is so long (and so oddly specific) that it comes off more as actual adoration, or even jealousy, on Conway’s part.

“She’s close with her mom,” Conway said of Harris, adopting a similar tone to The Brady Bunch’s Jan whenever she feels overshadowed by Marcia. “[Harris] goes on cool vacations,” Conway added, “she’ll never break your heart.”

Thanks for the free PR, Kellyanne 👍 pic.twitter.com/xdzgHDRaDP — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 14, 2024

It’s not just the specificity that raises eyebrows (was Conway not invited to Harris’ cool vacations?), it’s the almost bitter tone that has the faint whiff of Jan Brady. Conway may as well have said, “Kamala, Kamala, Kamala!”

Naturally, Harris supporters have clipped the soundbite with an “I’m Kamala Harris and I approve this message” disclaimer, since Conway accidentally landed a glowing review of Trump’s rival and not the searing takedown she’d hoped for.

“Great commercial,” one user wrote on X, adding that it seems Conway is “jealous of our future President.” Others quipped that Conway simply “list[ed] her own insecurities,” writing that she “looks like a corpse” and describing her monologue as “a bizarre thing to say.”

In any case, Conway’s praise comes at an opportune time for Harris, who is either leading or tied with Trump in the battleground states, according to recent polls from the Cook Political Report Swing State Project.

The Vice President has an overall 1-point lead over Trump in the key states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It adds to previous national polling which showcased Harris’ steady momentum in the wake of Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, in which she now has a 1.4 percentage point lead over Trump in both national and national and swing-state polling.

The Kamala train appears poised to keep on churning, and it seems even Conway is along for the ride.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy