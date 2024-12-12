Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Left: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump dances after speaking during the FOX Nation's Patriot Awards at the Tilles Center on December 05, 2024 in Greenvale, New York. Right: Laura Loomer, a right wing pundit and supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump gathers outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Photos by Michael M. Santiago/tephanie Keith/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Laura ‘L-O-L’ Loomer is already making 2028 presidential ticket predictions and I’m violently vomiting

Put your crystal ball down and pipe down, you absolute looney tune.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 08:37 am

As soon as November’s election result came in, millions of people were suddenly willing to wish four years of their lives away at top speed, a feeling they hadn’t felt since… Well, two elections ago. For many, then, the year 2028 is now a mythical utopia, the proverbial carrot to keep us going through Donald Trump‘s second presidency because one thing is certain: he can’t run a third time, right?

Recommended Videos

So that’s why Laura Loomer‘s latest looney tunes tweet, while as gonzo as her usual spiel, is sickening enough to leave one reaching for a barf bucket. “The 2028 Presidential ticket is going to be Vance-Trump,” Loomer declared, unprompted, as if that tiny voice in your head that speaks all your worst fears had an X account. “JD Vance will run for President,” she hypothesized,” and Donald Trump will run as his VP.”

https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer/status/1866573299087720879

Now, very little of what comes out of Loomer’s mouth or her social media should be taken at face value — this is the “investigative journalist” who might’ve inspired Trump’s “they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the dogs” line, don’t forget — but, in this case, she isn’t the first to suggest something like this. Although, for others, Trump finding a way to keep himself in the White House by any means necessary is something to be feared not celebrated.

Loomer seems to championing Trump to take what you might call the “Putin Route” — it used to be that Russian presidents could only serve two consecutive terms, so in 2008 Vladimir Putin switched to the role of prime minister until Dmitri Medvedev as president. In 2012 he was then re-elected president and, in 2020, he did himself a solid and reformed the Russian constitution, allowing himself to reign indefinitely.

Trump going all Emperor Palpatine is obviously the worst-case scenario for his opponents and critics, but once again it’s important to remember: Laura Loomer is cuckoo bananas. She seems to be forgetting that Donny will be 82 in 2028 and, well, he’s already showing signs of his advancing years, to put it kindly. As much as he might imagine himself to be, he ain’t a tough, “I like to hunt topless through the Russian wilderness” sort like Putin. He can’t go on running for office forever… can he?

JD Vance becoming president is, bizarrely, a less fanciful notion, however. Some have predicted that, at some point over the next four years, Vance may well be called on to take the top job. It’s hard to imagine exactly what a Vance presidency would look like, but he might well make some sweeping constitutional changes of his own. Like, for example, making it legal to marry your couch or forcing the Academy to finally give his on-screen mamaw Glenn Close an Oscar (Ok, that and only that is one we could get behind).

So, for the sake of our sanity, let’s just focus on the present and steel ourselves for the four years ahead before we start foreseeing the chaos that awaits us in 2028 and beyond. Going by how else 2024 has turned out, we might already be living in the Planet of the Apes by then, who knows.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter