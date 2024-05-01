Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) departs from the U.S. Capitol Building during a vote on legislation pertaining to TikTok on March 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to ban TikTok in the United States due to concerns over personal privacy and national security unless the Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance sells the popular video app within the next six months.
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

Lauren ‘my son was arrested for identity theft’ Boebert sets her sights on a new hobby: killing wolves

It's been a bad week for canines in Republican households...
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|
Published: May 1, 2024 02:00 pm

Lauren Boebert has a spectacular knack for being on the wrong side of an issue.

Recommended Videos

The politician from Colorado’s most recent “win” is her dubiously named “Trust the Science Act,” a bill which delists the grey wolf as an endangered species and allows farmers, ranchers, and anyone else to legally kill them.

In a short video, Boebert describes the bill as “putting people ahead of violent predators,” which is ironic considering her support of violent men like Donald Trump. Her boasting about a canine murdering bill is also not coming at the best time for Republicans who claim to be animal lovers, with Trump’s potential vice president pick Kristi Noem currently under fire for killing a puppy.

This cartoonishly bad behavior, which most editors would have a writer remove from a story for being too unrealistic, seems to run deep through everything Boebert does. It’s become so prominent that even her staunchly Republican base, who are notoriously bullish about supporting their candidate regardless of immorality or competency, are thinking of booting her out.

Boebert has already faced some political repercussions for her attention seeking behavior. She’s moved districts from one side of Colorado to the other after nearly losing out to a Democrat in her original seat, and in her new constituency she is going to have to put up a fight to be win a heavily contested primary. Many of Boerbert’s opponents are local to the area, so her national profile might be more of a hindrance than a help. However, if she does win, there’s almost no chance of avoiding another few years of her, as the district is redder than a MAGA hat.

It isn’t just her embarrassing political theatrics that have led to her being on the ropes. Recently, Boebert has been through the ringer with several personal scandals. A few months ago she was kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice for both vaping and groping her partner, both of which are things we’re pretty sure aren’t in the bible. Boebert has made a show of apologizing, but when she says sorry it lacks the conviction she shows when complaining about things like children speaking out about school mass shootings.

Boebert has also had some family scandals, showing the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Her husband Jayson has been arrested a number of times, and the Boebert’s are notorious in their neighborhood for their aggressive, occasionally violent arguments. Then there’s her son’s crime spree, for which he was arrested.

Perhaps Boebert is keen to take her aggression out on endangered animals. Or maybe she is just doing her usual trick of saying the worst possible thing. With any luck, once this year is over it will go back to being just her problem, instead of an entire country’s.

related content
Read Article ‘He has done nothing for conservatives’: Marjorie Taylor Greene announces who she will be nominating as tribute in the next GOP Hunger Games
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘He has done nothing for conservatives’: Marjorie Taylor Greene announces who she will be nominating as tribute in the next GOP Hunger Games
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Take your child to work day was last week,’ but that doesn’t stop Eric Trump from joining daddy Donald in the ‘ice box’
Lara Trump, Eric Trump and South Carolina first lady Peggy McMaster react on stage during an election night watch party for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at the State Fairgrounds on February 24, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. Trump defeated Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state as South Carolina held its primary today.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Take your child to work day was last week,’ but that doesn’t stop Eric Trump from joining daddy Donald in the ‘ice box’
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 1, 2024
Read Article What would a second Donald Trump presidency look like?
Donald Trump pouting with an American flag behind him
Category: Politics
Politics
What would a second Donald Trump presidency look like?
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Our country is going to hell’: Donald Trump fined $9K for not being able to follow kindergarten-level instructions
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Our country is going to hell’: Donald Trump fined $9K for not being able to follow kindergarten-level instructions
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 30, 2024
Read Article What is a gag order in legal terms? Explained
Category: Politics
Politics
FYI
FYI
What is a gag order in legal terms? Explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 30, 2024
Author
Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep is a writer at We Got This Covered and is originally from London, England. His work on film, TV, and books has appeared in a number of publications in the UK and US over the past five or so years, and he's also published several short stories and poems. He thinks people need to talk about the Kafkaesque nature of The Sopranos more, and that The Simpsons seasons 2-9 is the best television ever produced. He is still unsure if he loves David Lynch, or is just trying to seem cool and artsy.