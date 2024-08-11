‘Learn more about my bill’: Marjorie Taylor Greene finally tried to do her job but once again completely missed the point

Marjorie Taylor Greene is back on X, pretending to be a hard worker. This time, she’s promoting a dangerous bill that targets trans people.

Greene’s bill aims to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth, painting life-saving medical treatments as some nefarious plot to “mutilate” children. This alarmist rhetoric ignores the reality that gender-affirming care is supported by major medical associations as a safe and effective treatment for gender dysphoria.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the American Psychological Association all endorse gender-affirming care as appropriate and necessary for some transgender youth. However, Greene thinks she knows more than the entire medical establishment. Color us shocked.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bill has nothing to do with protecting the children

Learn more about my bill: https://t.co/IxRUhZY0M7 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 8, 2024

Greene’s bill’s definition of “gender-affirming care” is overly broad, encompassing a wide range of treatments and procedures, many of which are not typically performed on minors. This sweeping approach demonstrates a lack of understanding of gender-affirming care’s nuanced and individualized nature.

Furthermore, the bill seeks to prohibit federal funding for gender-affirming care and bar immigration for anyone who has provided such care to a minor. These provisions extend far beyond protecting children and instead appear to be a thinly veiled attack on transgender rights and healthcare access.

Perhaps the most egregious aspect of Greene’s bill is its attempt to make providing gender-affirming care a felony offense. That’s right! Doctors could face up to 25 years in prison for following best medical practices and providing care that can be life-saving for transgender youth.

A 2022 study published in JAMA Network Open found that gender-affirming hormones were associated with 60% lower odds of moderate or severe depression and 73% lower odds of suicidality among transgender and nonbinary youth. Another study in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that access to puberty blockers during adolescence was associated with lower odds of lifetime suicidal ideation among transgender adults.

Greene’s draconian approach not only disregards medical expertise but also tramples on the rights of parents to do the best for their children in consultation with medical professionals. I’m confused. Isn’t the Republican party always asking for a smaller government and more parental rights?

In her quest to score political points with her base, Greene has completely missed the actual challenges facing America’s youth. Instead of addressing issues like gun violence, climate change, or the mental health crisis, she’s chosen to target a vulnerable minority group receiving appropriate medical care. If Greene truly wanted to protect children’s innocence, she might consider tackling issues like child poverty, inadequate education funding, or the lack of affordable healthcare. But those problems are apparently less pressing than her imagined crisis.

