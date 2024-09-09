‘Listen to these two brutally stupid answers’: Don’t tell Donald, but ‘Trump is too stupid’ trended BIGLY and the memes are out of control

Republicans are renowned for dodging questions by “answering” them with inane nonsense. Two of the worst culprits are the party’s 2024 presidential election candidate, Donald Trump, and his running mate, JD Vance.

Screenwriter and producer Luke Ryan’s recent post on X highlighted two such examples from the thoroughly unlikable pair.

Ryan includes two videos in the post. In each video, Trump and Vance are asked how they will make childcare (referred to as “daycare” in the Vance video) affordable if elected in November. To say their answers were unclear would be a massive understatement — in fact, as Ryan says in his post, they are “brutally stupid.”

Trump’s answer included highly quotable and insightful doozies like, “Childcare is childcare, you know, it’s something. You have to have it. In this country, you have to have it.” Vance’s typically idiotic response was equally wisdom-filled and included, “Make it so that, maybe, like grandma and grandpa wants to help out a little bit more. Or maybe there’s an aunt or uncle who wants to help out a little bit more.” Yeah, thanks, guys. That’s really helpful.

X responded accordingly, with mockery mainly directed at Trump. In fact, Trump’s idiotic answer resulted in the hashtag “#TrumpIsTooStupid” being created and trending, with memes galore accompanying posts with the hashtag in them.

Neither Donald Trump nor JD Vance has a clue about the needs of working families, especially when it comes to childcare.



Listen to these two brutally stupid answers from the last 24 hours side by side. These men are not leaders.#WeirdandRambling #TrumpIsTooStupid #JVVance pic.twitter.com/CTCMmYPK9S — Luke Ryan (@lukeryansays) September 5, 2024

One user responded humorously with the comment, “Next question in a loud voice “ Do you understand what I just asked you”?”

Another wrote, “Yabba dabba do dee dot fee fo fum Alakazam. That’s our daycare policy,” and another made a great point, replying, “It’s hard to decide which one is the bigger moron. Trump really picked wisely because he found someone who matches him in stupidity.”

Other users targeted Vance specifically, questioning his insane idea by writing, “So basically what he’s going to do, is get people to ask their parents to babysit their children? lol are you joking?” and “Vance’s first answer was literally “Get your family to do it for free.” Jesus Christ.”

#TrumpIsTooStupid to even realize he is stupid. The Dunning-Kruger Effect pic.twitter.com/jeVQa4myxZ — 💙 𝓐𝓷𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓼𝓲𝓪 𝓐𝔃𝓾𝓵 💙 (@DogMom2100) September 7, 2024

Others targeted Trump for questioning and criticism, with one user replying, “Trump mentions fraud, yet HE is convicted of Fraud,” another writing “RamblingDonTheCon,” and another saying, “Says the a**hole that added a trillion dollars to the deficit.”

The “#TrumpIsTooStupid” soon resulted in some hard-hitting truths about the clueless orange clown.

One user wrote, “Hey Media, it’s time to stop pretending that Trump is a viable candidate. He is a delusional, confused idiot, and those aren’t even his worst traits. #TrumpIsTooStupid” and another said, “TrumpIsTooStupid Great news that Republican VP Dick Cheney will vote for Harris because Trump is a threat to USA constitution and a money grabbing felon.”

Other posts among the hashtag included, “A Trump rally is 10,000 people listening to a third grader with a 73 IQ ramble for three hours #TrumpIsTooStupid #PrayersForMosinee” and “If you put Trump’s brain in an amoeba, you would lower its intelligence. #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice #TrumpIsTooStupid #trumpIsAnexistentialthreat #HarrisWalz2024 #BlueWaveRising.”

Of course, hundreds of people have simply posted “#TrumpIsTooStupid” with no additional comments or images, and why not? The hashtag alone is enough and 100% true, after all.

