‘Lost EVERYTHING THEY HAD’: Bette Midler has thoughts about Donald Trump turning Hurricane Helene into a political storm of his own

I hope you’re sitting down because I have news that may shock and surprise you. Donald Trump has been wilfully lying about a tragic event to boost his poll numbers. I know right, who could possibly have seen this coming?

Ever since Hurricane Helene, Trump has been incessantly banging the gong that the federal response is “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.” Naturally, Trump was rapidly fact-checked on this brazen lie and asked for any evidence whatsoever that it’s true. His response? He smirked and ambled away.

We wish we could be horrified that Trump is exploiting a tragedy for his own benefit, but at this point, we’re numb to outrage. Telling evil lies is just what Trump does and by next week he’ll have moved on to something even more despicable.

So we’re glad that the inexhaustible font of Trump-based rage otherwise known as Bette Midler is here to give his lies the hairdryer treatment they deserve:

That miserable cruel fuckwit is using #HurricaneHelene where hundreds of people lost their lives & countless others lost EVERYTHING THEY HAD, to sow hate, distrust & despair. No solace, only rage, and lies, lies and more lies. Turn him off. He doesn’t deserve your vote. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 7, 2024

Couldn’t have said it Bette-r myself. Sadly, despite the teetering mountains of evidence that Trump doesn’t deserve anyone’s vote, there’s still a scarily real chance we could wake up after election day to find ourselves living in a new Trump era. As depressing as it is to admit, Trump’s divisive lies are an effective tactic in convincing… let’s say “less-educated” voters that he only has their best interests at heart.

We’re now under a month away from this litmus test of the United States’ overall intelligence. After all, it’s one thing to vote for Trump in 2016 when he’s making big promises about clearing away corruption and fighting for the little man, it’s quite another to put an X next to his name in 2024 after he spent four years in the White House committing a bewildering amount of crimes and failing to improve the nation economically, militarily and socially.

The replies to Midler’s post are what you’d expect from Musk-era social media, a smattering of confused bots posting content-free slop and chuds insulting her. One of their main gripes is that Midler herself isn’t doing anything in aid of hurricane relief. Well, first up, Midler is renowned for her charity work, encompassing litter picking schemes, supporting community gardens, setting up a foundation for service personnel injured during 9/11, as well as regularly pledging money towards disaster relief.

More specifically, she’s previously focused on hurricane relief in particular, once performing at a benefit concert for those affected by Hurricane Katrina. So, while we don’t know for sure that Midler is contributing to Hurricane Helene relief funds, it would certainly be in character.

With Hurricane Milton set to make Helene look like a spring shower we have no doubt Trump will seize upon any tragedy wrought by that storm for his selfish ends in the coming weeks. Here’s hoping Midler is waiting to put Trump in his place and that come election day her house is ringing with triumphant cackles as he sidles off the political stage for good.

