Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s ‘all in’ for a government shutdown ⏤ ‘even if we have to elect new leadership.’ Huh?

You would think that a congresswoman is someone who carefully considers every move, but then there’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has once again made headlines for her full-throttle approach to… well, everything.

Recommended Videos

Staring at a government shutdown, Marjorie decided to go on X, and praise Newt Gingrich’s post that celebrated the virtues of government shutdowns as a political strategy. Gingrich, ever the historian of congressional chaos, reminisced about his shutdown glory days in the 90s and suggested Republicans embrace the tactic once more. Marjorie’s response? “I’m all in,” complete with an open-ended endorsement of a government shutdown that could stretch all the way to January 20th if necessary. Oh, and she tossed in a casual proposal to oust the current GOP leadership, because why not?

Thank you @newtgingrich!



I’m all in.



The government can shut down all the way until Jan 20th as far as I’m concerned.



AND WE MUST STAND FIRM WITH THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TO STOP THE MADNESS!!



No matter what.



Even if we have to elect new leadership.



I’m ALL IN. https://t.co/gVA0H4Q4iU — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2024

Let’s unpack this. First, Marjorie’s claim to be “standing firm with the American people” is a bit rich, given that her brand of firmness could leave 3.5 million federal workers without paychecks. Imagine TSA agents, air traffic controllers, and border security personnel working through the holidays for free. Nothing says “serving the people” quite like ignoring the people’s actual needs, right?

You know Americans including Republicans are going to be affected by this shutdown, right? — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) December 19, 2024

And what is the so-called “madness” that Marjorie wants to stop? The chaos she is referring to is the rejection of a Trump-backed funding proposal that was, to put it mildly, a hot mess. The proposed bill was designed to extend funding for three months while suspending the debt ceiling into January 2027—a deal that didn’t sit well with Democrats and a portion of Republicans. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the plan “laughable.” And Republicans like Chip Roy didn’t like that the bill proposed a suspension of the debt ceiling without meaningful spending cuts. The actual bipartisan compromise that could have avoided all of this was abandoned under pressure from Trump and his mega-donor Elon Musk, who denounced it as “criminal.”

Here’s where things get surreal: Marjorie wants us to believe that Gingrich’s advice is supposed to be a smart move. Given his prior experience with shutdowns, we expect this time to be a resounding success. Sure, why not? Nothing screams progress like dusting off decades-old tactics that left feral workers unpaid and public opinion in a tailspin. And who exactly does Marjorie think will step in and fix the mess if Johnson gets the boot? The Republicans can barely agree on a lunch order, let alone a new leader.

.@RepMTG Ah, yes, Marjorie and Newt, tag-teaming their way into rewriting the definition of "draining the swamp" until it means whatever nonsense suits their latest stunts. A government shutdown? That's their big plan to clean up Washington? Let's break it down.



"Drain the… — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) December 19, 2024

What Marjorie is forgetting in all of this is the real human cost. Active-duty military members working without pay, airport lines stretching into eternity, and national parks shutting their gates to frustrated holiday travelers. Even Social Security offices could see delays, leaving elderly and disabled Americans without help. But hey, as long as the political theater keeps rolling, right?

Marjorie’s “all in” approach to chaos might play well on social media, but in the real world, it’s a recipe for disaster. It’s clear her priorities are less about serving the American people and more about serving up drama.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy