Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ‘fight fire with fire’ as she proves she’s dumb enough to out her own sinister superhero alter ego

Although we already knew Marjorie Taylor Greene was a supervillain, we now have the perfect evil character to compare her to.

The Georgia congresswoman has been in overdrive ever since the conviction of her good pals, Donald Trump and Steve Bannon, as well as a few other criminals. She’s been on X (formerly Twitter) calling it a war against the Democrats — quick side note: why do these people love referring to everything as a war? Talk about being dramatic, am I right?

Anyway, MTG is pretty sure it’s unconstitutional to send people who commit crimes to prison, especially if they’re her friends — clearly the recent convictions are part of an evil scheme to eliminate all Republicans. In her little rant on X, Greene claims that the subpoenas issued by Nancy Pelosi’s January 6th Committee are illegitimate and should be revoked — she’s been in denial about the Jan. 6 riots for years now.

The Republican Party must fight fire with fire.



The Democrats are literally imprisoning their political enemies and we’re sitting back and watching it happen.



I’m proud to support Eric Burlison’s resolution to revoke the illegitimate subpoenas issued by Nancy Pelosi’s sham J6… pic.twitter.com/c4uZxPbd9d — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 19, 2024

Greene appeals to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (the guy she tried to oust from his role a little while ago) to immediately pass a resolution that would reverse the subpoenas as well as stop Bannon from going to jail.

She makes it sound like Democrats are hunting conservatives to extinction, if only that were true. Unfortunately, there seem to be more of these guys than ever. Here’s an idea: maybe if they stopped committing crimes then they wouldn’t go to jail. Regardless, Greene wants to “fight fire with fire,” implying that they should somehow be using the legal system to their advantage.

Speaking of fire, that reminds me of a certain supe from The Boys. If you’ve been keeping up with the latest season of the Amazon original show then you’ll know there is a new member of the Seven: Firecracker.

Firecracker is a deranged gun-wielding all-American “hero” who obsessively defends Homelander at any given opportunity. When she’s first introduced, the character is peddling alt-right conspiracy theories as well as justifying the leader of the Seven murdering an innocent guy. That sounds an awful lot like MTG’s constant Trump worship on X. Greene calling on Republicans to “fight fire with fire” can’t be a coincidence right? Maybe she’s trying to tell us something.

Firecracker is an entirely original character for the series, meaning she doesn’t have a comic book counterpart like many others. Eric Kripke, the show’s creator, actually revealed that Greene was the inspiration behind the new supe, which makes sense as Homelander is obviously a stand-in for Trump himself.

Eric Kripke says Marjorie Taylor Greene was the inspiration for Firecracker in #TheBoys S4



"You have these Trump spawn that are trying to outdo each other for how outrageous, sexualized, gun-toting and slavishly obedient they can be … [and] with Homelander, he would start to… pic.twitter.com/rqzibejcCJ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 18, 2024

It’s taken four seasons for the alt-right to finally realize that the Amazon show is making fun of them, but I wonder if Marj would genuinely see Firecracker as a hero in the story. Her moral compass seems just a little bit skewed to put it lightly, or maybe she wouldn’t even notice the very obvious similarities between her and the character. Regardless, most people have noticed that she’s pretty much a TV villain at this point and they’re more than happy to call her out on it.

