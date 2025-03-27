Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ethnicity, confirmed

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent encounter with a British journalist, wherein she was told to “go back to your country,” has sparked renewed curiosity about her background. Although her political views often make headlines, a closer examination reveals details about her self-described ethnicity.

Normally, understanding her ethnic identity is important for grasping the complex layers of her political persona and its effect on public conversation. The remark made to the British journalist, instructing her to return to her home country, is particularly significant when considering Greene’s ethnic background. As reported by the NY Post, this comment highlights the difference between her white, American identity and the dismissal of a foreign journalist’s viewpoint.

The incident emphasizes the selective nature of national identity and the complicated relationship between ethnicity, nationality, and political discourse in her public narrative. It also raises questions about her views on inclusion and diversity, if she has any that aren’t against it.

What is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ethnicity?

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

All available information confirms that Greene is “white Appalachian,” as reported by The Independent. She was born in Milledgeville, Georgia, in 1974 and has lived most of her life in Georgia. Checking her ancestry on Genestar shows that her known family comes from the United States and the lower part of Canada. She grew up in Cumming, where she attended South Forsyth High School. Later, she went to the University of Georgia, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Greene’s father, Robert Taylor, founded Taylor Commercial, a general contracting firm that she and her ex-husband later took over. However, there is little additional information about her ancestry or family history in the United States beyond their birth places. This limited detail about her ancestral background is strange, especially for someone who is at the forefront of politics. It contrasts sharply with the wealth of information on her political career and controversial opinions. Her public image is strongly tied to her involvement in far-right politics and her support for various conspiracy theories.

The scant details on her ancestry are noteworthy and seem pretty convenient, as everyone in the United States who identifies as white had ancestors who came from a different country before the founding of the country. This is especially fortunate, considering her public statements often target immigrants and those from different backgrounds. Greene’s connection to her own region is another important aspect of her identity. Her move to Northwest Georgia to run for the 14th congressional district, a predominantly white Appalachian area, reveals a conscious choice to align with a specific cultural and demographic group.

She is from Georgia, and her distrust of immigrants may come from her limited interaction with them and the lack of immigrants in her family. It may be that her ethnic identity contributes to her political appeal in that area. Unfortunately, unless someone can dive into the archives of her family, there’s no way to say anything other than Greene’s family is from the east coast of the United States and is mostly white.

