Matt Gaetz made an Elon Musk joke and was promptly asked what he’s ever accomplished

If you’re going to call people out, you better have no skeletons in your closet. And you should probably have at least a little bit of self-awareness. Unfortunately for Matt Gaetz, his recent attempt to joke about Elon Musk fell incredibly flat, and his X post serves as a friendly reminder that he doesn’t have anything even resembling a sense of humor.

After Musk sent a message to government employees that they would lose their jobs if they didn’t explain their accomplishments in the past week, Gaetz attempted to be funny. He posted on X, “There are only 5 DAYS in a work week. It’s like he expects people to accomplish something EVERY DAY at work?!”

Screengrabs via X.com

Gaetz doesn’t have even a shred of self-awareness, something that X user @4HumanUnity emphasized when they called him out. The user wrote, “I dare you and Lauren Boebert to list a single thing you’ve actually accomplished in Congress while pocketing $174,000 a year, plus top-tier healthcare and benefits.” They added, “Go ahead. I’ll wait.”

Yeah, let’s try that! What has Gaetz done besides insulting Kendrick Lamar, and claiming that Reacher actor and Gaetz’s former classmate Alan Ritchson is talking about him because he wants “attention?” As The Miami Herald noted, he tried to put forward a bill to get rid of the Environmental Protection Agency. He also was the only House member to vote “no” to the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act. As for Boebert, Donald Trump once called her an “Effective Leader,” so she would likely call that her greatest accomplishment.

Someone who had to leave Congress because of misconduct allegations probably shouldn’t be pointing fingers at someone else. Which is worse, Gaetz’s attempt at a joke, or the fact that Musk seriously thinks people should be writing lists of what they’ve done at work every week? Is this real life? Are we living in the Upside Down? And if we are, who is Vecna in this scenario? (That just hurt my brain.) According to Trump, this ultimatum was a good thing. He said people who ignore the message are “sort of semi-fired or you’re fired.” So… you kind of keep your job or you don’t? I understand. He made things even clearer when he added, “a lot of people are not answering because they don’t even exist.” Wait, are they ghosts? The (bad) jokes just write themselves.

And here I was under the impression that most people only give ultimatums when they want their partner to propose to them. You know, like the Netflix reality series The Ultimatum, which is no more logical than Love is Blind, but just as guilty pleasure-worthy.

Well, Musk might not agree, but employers can already tell who’s being productive, or “efficient” — or whatever new word Musk and Trump come up with next. I’m fairly certain that managers in every industry are already used to observing their teams. They can already tell who’s working hard. As the cast members on any season of The Ultimatum will tell you, demanding that people do something or get out isn’t usually effective. But maybe I can come up with an ultimatum of my own? Can Trump and Musk stop firing government employees and obsessing over efficiency, or can they be fired? Or even semi-fired? Wishful thinking, but it was worth a shot.