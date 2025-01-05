Mike Johnson’s children’s ages, his son’s Naval academy, his adopted son, and more

Born on Jan. 30, 1972, in Shreveport, Louisiana, James Michael Johnson — better known as Mike Johnson — is a far-right politician, member of the Republican Party, and lawyer who, since 2023, has been serving as the 56th speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Johnson is in the midst of his fourth House term and has represented Louisiana’s 4th congressional district since 2017. He recently received Trump’s support to remain as House speaker (per AP News).

Given Johnson’s prominent position, details about him and his role are readily available. However, little is commonly known about his family. He’s been married to Kelly Lary, a licensed pastoral counselor, since May 1, 1999. The couple have five children, one of whom is adopted. Let’s look into the quintet.

As per The U.S. Sun, Johnson’s children are 23-year-old Hannah, 21-year-old Abigail, 18-year-old Jack, 12-year-old Will, and their much older adopted sibling, 40-year-old Michael James. Details about his biological kids have primarily been kept private, but one thing that is known about 18-year-old Jack, per Johnson’s page on the U.S. Government’s website, is that on June 6, 2024, he was commissioned at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

In a statement to the USA Today Network, Johnson proudly lauded his oldest biological son’s commissioning, adding that “Kelly and I could not be more proud of Jack for his hard work and his servant’s heart. We are blessed to have watched him grow into the young man he is today and can’t wait to see all he will accomplish in service to our country.”

However, more is known about Johnson’s adopted son, Michael. Michael met his adopted parents in 1999, when he was 14, while the couple were doing charity work for a Christian ministry in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The now 40-year-old, who is only 11 years younger than Johnson, is black, and his adoptive father has spoken of the issues he faced because of his skin color. In 2019, Johnson told a House committee, “I have walked with him through discrimination that he has had to endure over the years and the hurdles he sometimes faced. I know all this because I was with him.”

Unfortunately, according to the New York Post, Michael has been in trouble with the law over twelve times since 2003. His charges have included some serious offenses, including possession of marijuana and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon, theft, and violating a protective order. He’s been in prison twice for his crimes. Johnson referenced his adoptive son’s issues when speaking to the publication, saying, “I believe God intended for Michael to be a part of our lives. Kelly and I have always seen him as one of our own. Despite any mistakes he’s made, we love Michael and are blessed to have him in our family.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2023, Michael said his life would be very different without the Johnsons coming into his life. He told the publication, “If the Johnsons hadn’t taken me in as a teenager, my life would look very different today. I would probably be in prison, or I might not have made it at all.”

Johnson undoubtedly has many faults and questionable traits and views — he’s a Donald Trump supporter who voted against establishing a national commission to investigate the storming of the United States Capitol on Jan. 26, 2021, for example — but his devotion to Michael (and all his other children) has to be admired.

