Mike Pompeo’s weight loss, explored

Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State of the United States and ex-CIA Director, recently showed up to support Donald Trump in Pittsburgh and — thanks to his physical appearance — people have questions.

Recommended Videos

Pompeo clearly lost a significant amount of weight, but some believe he’s lying about how. Unsurprisingly, when Pompeo initially began losing weight it made headlines, but most were not for good reasons.

Mike Pompeo in 2021 / Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Back in 2021, Pompeo told the New York Post that he began his weight loss journey on June 14, 2021, when he weighed himself and was stunned to see that he was nearing 300 lbs. “Today is the day,” he told his wife, and his motivation to lose weight became a central focus. He didn’t have a dietician. He didn’t have a trainer. He just did it.

He started exercising almost every day for a half-hour, but the biggest change he made was making healthier food choices. His new lifestyle was apparently working, as he lost 90 lbs in six months.

At the time, the reactions were mostly negative, with people calling him out for being untruthful. In fact, it went so far that the Kansas City Star even spoke to multiple personal trainers who claimed that there is no way Pompeo could have lost 90 lbs in just six months by eating right and working out without a trainer.

Mike Pompeo in February 2022 / Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Dude, just be honest. Mike, come on, man.” That was the reaction of one such personal trainer, Micah LaCerte, who added that the truth of how Pompeo lost his weight would come out in the following 6 to 12 months, because if he did somehow do it the way he claimed, then it wouldn’t be sustainable, especially considering his dieting involved completely giving up certain foods such as french fries — one of his favorites.

“Eventually, you want to eat a piece of bread when you go out to dinner, or have a glass of wine,” LaCerte noted. “The minute carbs hit your body again, you blow up.”

Since this was all three years ago, surely we have an answer now, right?

Considering how Pompeo appeared at the Trump rally then one can assume LaCerte was correct, except there is a plot twist in this Pompeo weight loss drama.

Mike Pompeo in January 2024 / Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

By February of 2024, he had practically put all of his weight back on. This suggests that he did indeed initially lose the weight naturally, and that his crash diet was not sustainable.

However, it also leaves the possibility that Pompeo may have taken medication for his current weight loss, because if not, it suggests he just put himself through another crash diet. Why do that again, if experience tells you that crash dieting doesn’t work in the long-term?

Mike Pompeo at 2024 RNC / Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One major difference since the first time Pompeo lost weight is that Ozempic has become a popular weight loss drug, something that was not the case in 2021. Does this mean he lost the weight naturally in 2021, but lost it with Ozempic in 2024? Chances of that being accurate are pretty good, but no one really knows outside of him and his wife.

Whether he did it with Ozempic or did it naturally, should it really matter, if ultimately he lost weight for the sake of his health? He hasn’t specified how he lost the weight this time, so it’s possible that he has actually been truthful all along. Then again, he’s a politician.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy