‘Nasty, racist, and divisive rhetoric’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new enemy just called her a ‘miserable lying’ witch, and that’s not even her most staggering claim

Well, well, well, there seems to be trouble among Trump’s inner circle, judging from recent X posts by far-right, anti-immigrant influencer Laura Loomer and Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, typically two of the Orange Overlord’s most faithful disciples.

In case you’re not aware, Loomer is a former congressional candidate known to spread misinformation, racist garbage, and conspiracy theories, mainly online, like several school shootings were staged, lies about Joe Biden’s health, and other anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant nonsense. The list goes on from there. So, naturally, she’s one of Trump’s biggest allies. Maybe that’s where Trump heard the false claim that Haitian migrants are eating animals in Springfield, OH.

Loomer accompanied the former president to several 9/11 memorial services in New York and Pennsylvania, according to The Washington Post. Reportedly, Loomer also helped Trump prep for the ABC News debate, and Republican insiders blame her for the wannabe King Cheetos’ poor performance. (Maybe so, but we blame Trump’s brain and mouth.)

As for Marj, she’s long been one of Trump’s biggest fangirls in the House, happy to amplify Trump’s policies, and just whatever Trump says, in general. Trump is known to demand blind allegiance from his followers, so it was a surprise that after Loomer shared a racist post on X about Kamala Harris, Greene spoke out against it.

“The White House will smell like curry”

If @KamalaHarris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand. https://t.co/EebUiKKxVw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 8, 2024 via Laura Loomer/X

It all started when Laura Loomer shared the post above, referring to Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage. A few days later, Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) responded on X, “[Loomer’s comment] does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever.” Did Greene finally develop a conscience?

Since then, Greene and Loomer have engaged in a war of words on social media. Notably, MSNBC — known to support the DNC — mentioned MTG’s Loomer criticisms in a panel discussion. Loomer then unleashed a lengthy tirade calling Greene “the most miserable lying b***h in Congress.” Loomer’s grievances go on from there, but she saves her most shocking allegation for the end.

“MTG is hoping Donald Trump loses”

Why is MTG working with Democrats to attack Trump Allies 50 days out from the election?



It’s time for people to come to terms with the fact that this woman is not who she pretends to be.



MTG is the most miserable lying bitch in Congress and we need to inform more MAGA… https://t.co/U2GiQu9Q7y — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 12, 2024 via Laura Loomer/X

Read for yourself everything Laura Loomer had to say about MTG, but near the end of her post, Loomer drops this bombshell: “MTG is hoping Donald Trump loses.” …Sorry, what’s that you say? Greene later responded in part on X, “I’m always so proud of the kind, loving, and welcoming spirit of MAGA and the Republican Party.” Mmm, sure — MAGA is loving and welcoming, Marj, so long as true believers don’t deviate from Trump’s often-unhinged “platform.”

Greene then added, “This is why Laura Loomer’s nasty, racist, and divisive rhetoric should not be tolerated. We are not the left.” Sure, the “left” — the party running just the second woman ever nominated for president by a major party and the first woman of color ever nominated, but okay.

The race for the White House remains close, but perhaps because of Trump’s flagging poll numbers, dwindling rally attendance, and truly out-there debate performance, MAGA seems worried. Greene may be trying to soften MAGA’s tone, or is even considering her own political career in a post-Trump GOP. Here’s hoping if Trump loses, Loomer, MTG, and the like will finally be sidelined. For now, we’ll grab the popcorn and keep tabs on Loomer and Greene’s X updates.

