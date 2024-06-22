Never mind the 10 Commandments ⏤ the Russian ruble is allegedly ‘dropping faster than Boebert at a musical’

Despite her son literally being arrested for stealing from cars, Colorado representative Lauren Boebert thinks it’s important that schools should have the Ten Commandments displayed to teach children that theft is a sin.

Recommended Videos

Speaking on Steve Bannon’s Prison Cell War Room, the unpopular politician discussed the benefits of having the Ten Commandments displayed in schools. Maybe she has a point about the commandments teaching certain moral principles to kids, but that’s not really the point is it? Has Boebert even considered all the non-Christian students who may follow the teachings of another religion — or not follow a religion at all? The answer is obviously no, when has she ever considered anyone but herself?

Boebert, whose son is facing 22 theft related charges after breaking into cars and stealing credit cards, says the Left opposes putting the 10 Commandments in school because they don’t want children to be taught that it’s bad to steal things. pic.twitter.com/09ruHhZaFc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 21, 2024

Why she’s even given a voice online these days is beyond me, when bigger things are going on in the world. Why don’t we focus on something not related to Lauren Boebert? Like, for example, the Russian ruble is apparently dropping at an alarming rate. According to X (formerly Twitter) user @acnewsitics “The Russian ruble is dropping faster than Boebert at a musical.” Dammit, we almost got away from her.

The Russian ruble is dropping faster than Boebert at a musical. pic.twitter.com/JrJ98HxYw8 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 13, 2024

The Russian ruble has been in a steady decline for a while now. Although the currency’s value saw an increase last year, it has since been on a downward slope. According to an article from Reuters, the ruble is set to surpass 100 to the dollar at some point this year so yeah, it’s definitely not the best news for Russia.

Republicans and Russia

Donald Trump has had a pretty good relationship with the Russian President, so it will be interesting to see how this news will be taken by the MAGA crowd. Other Republicans such as Marjorie Taylor Greene are treated like celebrities by the Russian state media despite supposedly being banned from the country. This is mainly due to her crusade against sending any aid to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky whom she has branded a “thug.”

An article from NPR.org points out a growing trend amongst the conservatives in politics. There almost seems to be an admiration for Russian society and things like Tucker Carlson’s interview with Putin only seem to further push support in favor of the country’s government. One reply to the post regarding the ruble crashing mocked certain Republican representatives who were supposedly being paid to spread Russian propaganda — they even @ a few politicians for good measure.

Uh oh!!! A lot of MAGA is having to check their Portfolio of Putin Propaganda Payments this morning!



Critical support to @SenTuberville, @RandPaul, et al, and every conservative host on @rumblevideo — Pastor Ben (@BenjaminPDixon) June 13, 2024

Others piled in with Lauren Boebert jokes because why the hell not?

Going down faster than Bobo behind a bowling alley — GroundChuck (@BlueJock) June 13, 2024

Russian ruble is dropping faster than @laurenboebert in a truck stop restroom — Mario 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@PawlowskiMario) June 13, 2024

It’s nice to see that, no matter what the situation is, people can come together and still make fun of ol’ Bobo. Honestly, the world could end tomorrow, and even as the sky implodes someone would still find the time to make one last joke about how Lauren Boebert gropes people in public.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy