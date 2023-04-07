Only Marjorie Taylor Greene can go from Easter prayers to a ‘transgender terrorist’ rant in 5 minutes flat

Marjorie Taylor Greene has an interesting view of Christianity that she seems to follow. One second, she’s asking everyone to pray for America and the next, she’s attacking transgender women in a rant that comes across as very hateful.

Riley Gaines once competed in swimming at the University of Kentucky, where she set record for the 100 free, 200 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay and 800 free relay. Her profile on the University of Kentucky site also mentions her achievement as a U.S. Olympic Trial qualifier in 2021 as well as being a three-time NCAA Championships qualifier in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

However, she has spoken out against transgender women competing against ciswomen and that has made her very popular with women’s organizations who hold the same values, not so much with the transgender community. She was invited to San Francisco State University by Turning Point USA to speak on Thursday at an event they were hosting, “Saving Women’s Sports with Riley Gaines,” when her speech was interrupted by protestors.

In a video MTG shared on Twitter, she is being escorted through the building by security while protestors chanted, “Transwomen are women.” In her own tweet, Riley said she was physically assaulted two times. Her tweet went on to say,

“They held her hostage and demanded money in exchange for her safe passage off of the San Francisco State University. Riley IS a real woman and athlete and deserves respect, privacy in women’s spaces, and the right to compete n her sport against biological women only. Trans women are NOT women and they already have the same human rights every single other American has. Trans women ARE men and will NEVER be women, but they’re aggressively and dangerously trying to force themselves into real women’s places where they do not belong and are destroying womens rights. No amount of hate, screaming, intimidation, violence, school schootings, or anything else will ever force us to accept or bend to these sick, disgusting, evil LIES.”

What people were quick to point out is that her tweet on Friday literally came within minutes of another tweet she posted.

It did not go unnoticed.

People have different views of Christianity and most are positive while others are negative but it’s not Christian-like to post a hateful tirade about anyone.

It is hypocritical.

Riley Gaines faced an angry crowd of protestors at SFSU, which had the potential of happening when she signed on to be a spokeswoman for women’s sports. Locking up all the protestors is not the answer to how to deal with the issue.