Oops: Donald Trump’s awkward interactions with his daughter Ivanka are circulating and it’s getting uncomfortable

Perhaps the biggest deceit Donald Trump has perpetrated is the illusion that he’s a wholesome family man, porn star hush-money conviction, and known association with Jeffrey Epstein notwithstanding. Not to mention, the 2005 Access Hollywood tape when Trump’s love advice to Billy Bush sounds more like sexual assault.

Still, Trump’s faithful consider him a pious man of God, despite the evidence of their own eyes to the contrary, not least of which are the various video clips from throughout the years of Trump going maximum creepy uncle with his daughter, Ivanka Trump. The topic came up again during the 2024 DNC Convention when Biden hugged his daughter, Ashley Biden, on stage which some on social media tried to construe as inappropriate.

Look for yourself, there’s nothing to see but an elderly man hugging his grown daughter, celebrating what, in effect, was her dad’s retirement party.

Sick in tge head, they hate us to love on each other

While not acknowledging in any way

their guy ANNOUNCED TO THE WORLD

that he was sexually attracted to his own daughter Ivanka https://t.co/2CV9XVyDgQ — Judy Jaguar Jetta (@Natasha16521984) August 20, 2024 via Ron Filipkowski/X

Not to engage with Trumpist “whataboutism,” but Biden and Ashley’s touching embrace and the flimsy online pearl-clutching MAGA is disseminating has brought up a series of old Trump clips where Trump crossed the line with his daughter Ivanka, and in one clip, cold-shoulders his less well-known daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Trump supporters even tried to manufacture outrage about candidate Kamala Harris‘ husband, Doug Emhoff, standing with his arm around Ella Emhoff, his daughter from a previous marriage.

Charlie Kirk thinks hugging your daughter is weird pic.twitter.com/wodp8jFLZc — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 20, 2024 via Patriot Takes/X

Trump’s ick factor with his children extends beyond his time in politics. In 2013, Trump and Ivanka appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, and when asked what he had in common with his daughter, Trump didn’t say fishing or baseball, he said (wait for it) SEX! Gross.

Straight out of the pedohile’s mouth when asked what he and Ivanka have in common, he answers it’s sex. And Ivanka giggles like it’s normal.



Trump is a 34 time convicted felon. #TrumpIsALaughingStock

Calling Trump#TrumpPedoFiles pic.twitter.com/VXXtnu3HWA — Amelia.M (@Amelia84M) August 19, 2024 Amelia.M/X

The former president also commented once, that, if he and Ivanka weren’t related, he might date her. A father calling his daughter beautiful is one thing. But Trump has made several overtly sexual comments about his daughter, calling her “voluptuous,” and he once allowed Howard Stern to call his daughter “a piece of a**.” We haven’t even touched on all the moments captured on camera when Trump put his hands on Ivanka’s lower back, hips, or waist.

"If Ivanka weren't my daughter… I'd be dating her."

-Donald Trump



Not weird or creepy at all. pic.twitter.com/SKLelWhqP3 — Bill Auclair (@bill_auclair) August 20, 2024 Bill Auclair/X

It all certainly seems like this meme has a point …

Ivanka and Jared pic.twitter.com/lzeuVBvdEy — 🇺🇸 Geo Is Still Pissed 🥥🌴🇺🇸🌊🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌎🐾🗳 (@Geo_Is_Pissed) August 19, 2024 via Geo Is Still Pissed/X

These are just a few of the many photos from throughout the years when Trump and Ivanka seem less like father and daughter, and more like a young girl trapped in a hostage situation with her rich abuser.

Biden hugging his daughter is normal.

Trump getting a lap dance from Ivanka is Creepy. pic.twitter.com/qLY1EKoxig — Bill Wong (@ten24get) August 20, 2024 via Bill Wong/X

Trump doesn’t seem to share his borderline predatory obsession with all his female children, either, at least not on camera. At the 2024 RNC, Trump left his other daughter Tiffany on “read” when she tried to lean in for a peck on the cheek and an embrace. Maybe she never drank the MAGA Kool-Aid like Ivanka did, or maybe Trump just doesn’t think she’s “hot.”

Trump snubs his daughter Tiffany as she goes in for a kiss. pic.twitter.com/17icXYhufm — The Recount (@therecount) July 19, 2024 via The Recount/X

Or maybe, Tiffany knew what was coming.

Tiffany is the only Trump who ends this campaign looking better than when it started, mostly because of this ninja Dad-kiss evasion move. pic.twitter.com/TKqUgXs8AW — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) November 8, 2016 via Paul Waldman/X

Furthermore, when it comes to inappropriate touching with the Trumps, it seems like a family affair.

This is a real pic of Barron Trump taking Melania Trump's photo while on her lap. https://t.co/bzlXhc4l8L pic.twitter.com/4YVaYCQOug — snopes.com (@snopes) August 17, 2024 via Snopes/X

So, did we see anything untoward about how Biden or anyone else interacted with their families on the first night of the DNC? No.

Ivanka’s dad is a pedo. pic.twitter.com/34JOiB77Pt — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕪 (@LePapillonBlu2) August 19, 2024 via Mayra/X

Quite the opposite, in fact. Our biggest takeaway was summed up nicely in this meme shared by Mayra.

