Oops, Trump can’t recall details of his ‘perfect’ cognitive test – but he swears he aced it

President Donald Trump has proudly announced he “aced” a cognitive test whose details apparently slipped his mind faster than campaign promises after Election Day.

The Commander-in-Chief — who can definitely tell you the difference between an elephant and a rhinoceros, thank you very much — wants America to know his brain works perfectly, even if his memory of said brain test is, well, a bit foggy. According to him, he not only passed but got a perfect score. “I got every answer right.” With characteristic modesty, he added, “I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”

When asked to elaborate on his latest cognitive test, he couldn’t recall any details — ironic, given that memory recall is literally one of the things the test measures. “I think it’s a pretty well-known test. Whatever it is. I got every one right,”

Reporter: Can you tell us about the test? Was it Man, Woman, Person, Camera, TV?



Trump: It’s a pretty well known test. Whatever it is. I got every one right pic.twitter.com/SZcEswIWi4 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 12, 2025

The more he protests about his perfect brain, the more obvious it becomes that something ain’t right upstairs. Here’s to you, Mr. President, for giving us the greatest self-own in political history: bragging about your perfect memory while immediately demonstrating you can’t remember what you’re bragging about. Whatever it is, you definitely didn’t get it right.

This wouldn’t be the first time Trump has brought up cognitive tests. Back in 2020, he famously bragged about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a 10-minute test designed to screen for early signs of dementia. Trump, ever the showman, turned it into a spectacle, recounting in excruciating detail how he remembered the words “person, woman, man, camera, TV.” He even claimed the examiners were “amazed” by his ability to recall the list in order. What Trump failed to mention — and what Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, the actual creator of the MoCA test, later clarified — is that the test isn’t designed to identify geniuses. In other words, passing this test doesn’t make you brilliant; it simply confirms you don’t have significant cognitive impairment.

Let’s not beat around the bush. Trump’s desperate need to prove his intellectual superiority has always been a cornerstone of his public persona. It’s why he constantly brags about his “big brain” while simultaneously refusing to release his college transcripts. It’s why he once suggested injecting disinfectant as a cure for COVID-19. And it’s why he’s now doubling down on this cognitive test nonsense. Despite his eagerness to broadcast his supposed cognitive superiority, Trump remains remarkably cagey about other aspects of his health. This marks his first official health disclosure since retaking office.

