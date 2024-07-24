‘The Democratic Party is inspired and ready to defeat Donald Trump’: CBS poll shows how big of a lead Kamala Harris already has on Trump with young, Black, and female voters

A huge turnover occurred this week, with Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s main favorite to run for the President in the 2024 election. Now, early polls show the current Vice President winning among specific voters.

Recommended Videos

On July 23, CBS News shared several interesting polls. After dodging death and giving right-wing t-shirt retailers a few “patriotic” ideas for merchandise, Trump is winning in an overall choice for President with 51 percent on his side compared to Harris’ 48 percent. But, while Trump is supported mostly by men and senior voters, the former attorney general of California is leading among women, young, and Black voters.

The latest poll shows 52 percent of women voters are likely to vote for Harris, compared to 47 percent in favor of Trump. While that difference isn’t as substantial as we’d like, Harris is crushing it among the other two mentioned groups, with 76 percent black voters supporting her, and 62 percent young ones (aged 18-29) also having her back, according to CBS.

BREAKING: According to new CBS polling, Kamala Harris has opened up a 62-37 lead on Donald Trump among young voters. The Democratic Party is inspired and ready to defeat Donald Trump. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) July 23, 2024

At the same time, the latest data show a spike of women, Black and under 45 voters rallying behind Harris instead of Biden after the latter announced his resignation from the Presidential race.

Despite all these small wins, Trump is still leading in the race. His biggest victories come among Men (57 percent likely voters) and those over 65 years old (58 percent likely voters).

On the other hand, with four months until November, Harris still has the time to try to change voters’ minds and win the upcoming election. Although, as Donald Trump recently survived an assassination attempt on his life, things are looking tougher than expected for the Democratic Party.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy