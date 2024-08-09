‘Rats abandoning a sinking ship, amirite?’: Joe Rogan refuses to vote for Donald Trump, but will MAGA Republicans follow his lead?

The fallout from Donald Trump‘s downright weird Mar-a-Lago press conference on Aug. 8 continued the next day as podcasters Joe Rogan and Tim Pool, as well as alt-right influencer Nick Fuentes, expressed dissatisfaction with Trump, who they now expect to lose to Kamala Harris.

Former Biden and Obama finance chair Jon Cooper wrote on X, “Wow! Just this morning, Trump LOST the support of Joe Rogan, Tim Pool and Nick Fuentes — all of whom made public statements against him. Rats abandoning a sinking ship, amirite? #TrumpMeltdown.” To clarify, Rogan was never a Trump supporter, and said he’d vote for RFK “baby bear carcass in New York’s Central Park” Jr., instead. So it’s not exactly like Rogan has seen the light. Rogan, who clearly influences MAGA thought, also later clarified that he didn’t endorse RFK Jr., but just meant to say he liked him. “I’m not the guy to get political information from,” Rogan said, and about that, at least, he’s right.

Meanwhile, Pool backtracked on X, confirming that he’d vote for Trump after posting he, too, would vote for RFK Jr, similar to how gun-rights poster boy Kyle Rittenhouse said he wouldn’t vote for Trump in November but write in Ron Paul instead, only to reverse course later on. Still, Pool said Trump has “bad advisors,” indicating clear dissension in the MAGA ranks. Sure, Pool — it’s Trump’s advisor’s fault he chose to make up a fictional near-helicopter crash with Willie Brown.

Lookout, the Groypers are coming

Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign.



We support Trump, but his campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016, and they're blowing it.



Without serious changes we are headed for a catastrophic loss. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) August 9, 2024 via Nick Fuentes/X

As for MAGA influencer Nick Fuentes, he also expressed his dismay over Trump’s performance on X, writing, “Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign. We support Trump, but his campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016, and they’re blowing it. Without serious changes we are headed for a catastrophic loss.”

“Groyper War,” in case you don’t know, is Fuentes’ term for his little army of Trump supporters from the 2016 and 2020 campaigns. Fuentes is an outspoken Holocaust denier, so one might think losing his support is nothing to worry about, but this is the Trump campaign, after all.

Laura ‘Islam is a cancer on humanity’ Loomer had some things to say, too

Have you noticed how weak so many of the Trump surrogates sound on TV ?



President Trump has much better talent in his arsenal. Time for him to use it instead of letting people who don’t know how to play offense drive his messaging into the ground on TV.



Also, where is the… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 8, 2024 via Laura Loomer/X

Even alt-right pundit Laura Loomer expressed her dismay over Trump’s inner circle on X. “Have you noticed how weak so many of the Trump surrogates sound on TV? President Trump has much better talent in his arsenal. Time for him to use it instead of letting people who don’t know how to play offense drive his messaging into the ground on TV,” Loomer wrote in part.

Trump hasn’t commented on any of this chatter from his former faithful, save one Truth Social post, which proves that Rogan’s podcast comments supporting RFK Jr., at least, have gotten under his skin. “It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC ring??? MAGA 2024,” Trump wrote.

