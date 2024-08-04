10 Republicans who will be voting for Kamala Harris in 2024 Presidential elections

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, an intriguing development has emerged in Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign: Several prominent Republicans have publicly declared their support for the Democratic candidate.

Some Republicans’ decision to back Harris may raise eyebrows. While it’s not uncommon for politicians to occasionally cross party lines, the number and prominence of these endorsements have caught the attention of political analysts and voters alike. It’s clear that the Republican party is facing a crisis as it tries to break free from Donald Trump’s dangerous populism. On that note, voting for Harris demonstrates civic duty from people who put the country ahead of the party.

Here are 10 prominent Republicans who have announced their support for Harris:

Bill Weld

Today, in the United States of America, more than a few Republican Members of Congress have their own Big Lie: that their candidate actually won the 2020 Presidential election. — Gov. Bill Weld (@GovBillWeld) March 14, 2022

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld (1991-1997) has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and the current Republican Party direction. His endorsement of Harris is significant given his long history in GOP politics, including his 2016 Libertarian Party vice-presidential run and 2020 Republican primary challenge against Trump. Weld’s support reflects his commitment to fiscal conservatism, social liberalism, and concern for democratic institutions.

Stephanie Grisham

BREAKING: Massive Trump scandal Uncovered



Trump sexually harassed a Young press aide In White House.



Stephanie Grisham, Former White House press secretary says she stopped Trump. pic.twitter.com/hxNWxDn1AX — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 3, 2024

Stephanie Grisham’s insider perspective makes her endorsement particularly noteworthy. As White House Press Secretary and Communications Director (July 2019-April 2020), and Press Secretary and Chief of Staff to Melania Trump, Grisham had a front-row seat to the Trump administration. Since leaving, she’s become a vocal critic, authoring I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. Her support for Harris represents a dramatic shift from her previous role.

Adam Kinzinger

Former Republican Congressman @AdamKinzinger on why he'll vote for Vice President Harris:



"I believe in democracy…there is nothing more conservative than that, and Donald Trump is the exact opposite of that. So, for me, Kamala Harris is going to defend that democracy and I… pic.twitter.com/ZpWv9bPL2E — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2024

Former U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger (Illinois, 2011-2023) gained prominence as one of few Republicans consistently criticizing Trump. He voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6th Capitol attack and served on the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection. An Air Force veteran, Kinzinger’s support carries weight due to his military background and reputation for putting country over party.

Christine Todd Whitman

Other endorsers: Govs. Bill Weld & Christine Todd Whitman, Chuck Hagel, Ray LaHood, 16 fmr. Republican members of Congress, including Adam Kinzinger & Joe Walsh. We may not agree on policy, but this is country over party at its best. Thank you. /END https://t.co/e4sy8MyA6b — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 4, 2024

Christine Todd Whitman, former New Jersey Governor (1994-2001) and EPA Administrator under George W. Bush (2001-2003), represents a significant departure from traditional Republican stances. Known for her moderate views, Whitman has grown increasingly critical of the party’s shift towards populism. Her endorsement underscores her belief in bipartisanship and environmental stewardship.

Joe Walsh

I’m happy to be part of “Republicans For Harris” to help do all we can to inspire & encourage other Republicans to vote for ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩. We must all do our part to make certain Trump is never anywhere near the White House ever again. ⁦@RepsForHarris⁩.👇 pic.twitter.com/N0ag6C4eyT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 4, 2024

Joe Walsh, former U.S. Representative from Illinois (2011-2013), has undergone a remarkable political transformation. Initially elected as part of the Tea Party movement, Walsh later became a Trump critic and launched a 2020 Republican primary challenge. His support for Harris reflects a complete break from his earlier conservative positions, prioritizing opposition to Trump’s influence on the GOP over party loyalty.

Susan Molinari

“While both political parties have ‘said’ we have to bring down the temperature in political discourse, evidently such empty pledges fall short when it comes to the GOP and women.”



Don’t miss this op-ed from fmr. GOP Reps. Schneider + Molinari ⬇️ https://t.co/ikgpOF0aUR — COURIER (@CourierNewsroom) July 28, 2024

Susan Molinari, former U.S. Representative from New York (1990-1997), delivered the keynote address at the 1996 Republican National Convention. Her endorsement of Harris marks a significant shift from her GOP roots and could influence other moderate Republicans, particularly women, who are uneasy about the party’s current direction.

Claudine Schneider

Claudine Schneider, who represented Rhode Island in the U.S. House (1981-1991), was known as a moderate Republican focused on environmental issues. Her backing of Harris aligns with her efforts to organize former GOP members in support of candidates she believes will protect democratic institutions, reflecting her commitment to bipartisanship.

Denver Riggleman

The rational folks in this country are witnessing the rapid mental deterioration of Donald Trump.



The irrational are witnessing it also… — Denver Riggleman – Coalition of the Sane (@RepRiggleman) August 4, 2024

Denver Riggleman, former U.S. Representative from Virginia (2019-2021), brings national security expertise as a former Air Force intelligence officer and NSA contractor. He gained attention for breaking with his party on certain issues and later worked as a technical adviser for the Jan. 6th House Select Committee. Riggleman’s support stems from concerns about extremism within the GOP.

Ray LaHood

Ray LaHood’s endorsement is notable due to his experience in both Republican and Democratic administrations. A GOP Representative from Illinois (1995-2009), he later served as Transportation Secretary under President Obama (2009-2013). LaHood’s support reflects his commitment to bipartisanship and concerns about increasing political polarization.

Rosario Marin

.@RosarioMarin1: “I’ve been a Republican since 1984 when I had the privilege to vote for Ronald Reagan. I’ve been a delegate to 5 Republican conventions…This November, this Republican will cast her vote for Kamala Harris.”pic.twitter.com/6S5k1VzxhS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 3, 2024

Rosario Marin, the first foreign-born U.S. Treasurer (2001-2003) under George W. Bush, brings a unique perspective to her endorsement. Born in Mexico, Marin’s life story embodies the American dream. Her support for Harris represents a departure from her Republican roots. Her decision could influence Hispanic Republicans and moderates, echoing her concerns about the GOP’s stance on immigration and issues affecting the Hispanic community.

