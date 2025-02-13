Robert Garcia slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for sharing inappropriate photos and ‘lying more than anyone in Congress’

Robert Garcia has come out swinging against Marjorie Taylor Greene, using her own controversial antics against her while accusing her of “lying more than anyone in Congress.”

The moment, which feels like something ripped from The Real Housewives, occurred during a hearing looking into DOGE, the government cost-cutting effort chaired by Greene and co-led by Elon Musk. While DOGE has already come under fire (you know, on account of it seemingly gutting entire government agencies), Garcia didn’t lower the temperature, and instead used the hearing to call back to a years-old hearing involving Greene.

While you might’ve understandably scrubbed it from your memory, there was a hearing in 2023 in which Greene shared explicit images of Hunter Biden, as part of a Republican-led oversight probe into the former President’s son. It led to a bunch of ethics complaints leveled against Greene by Hunter Biden’s lawyers, but the situation was revived this week when Garcia revealed during the DOGE hearing that he had a “d***k pic” of his own.

After referencing that 2023 moment — saying Greene “literally showed a d**k pic in our oversight congressional hearing” — an aide of Garcia’s then brandished his own inappropriate photo, but not in the way you might think. The picture in question was far more lewd than a nude photograph, because it was a picture of Musk. “This, of course, we know is President Elon Musk,” Garcia said, drawing laughter from lawmakers. The moment, while shocking, had a deeper message, as Garcia went on to condemn DOGE and Musk’s infringement on the Department of Education, the Treasury, and Americans’ broader “social safety net.”

Of course, Garcia’s stunt was not without pushback, as he was later grilled about comparing Musk to a, shall we say, phallus. During an interview on CNN, the Democratic politician was asked whether labeling Musk as such was “effective messaging,” but he simply doubled-down and repeated the phrase. Garcia then justified the move by declaring that if Greene — who he said “lies more than anyone in Congress” — has already made a “mockery” of hearings, then he is going to respond by “bringing that same level of energy.” Yep, spoken like a true Housewife.

In other interviews, Garcia also distanced himself from DOGE, saying that while he is involved in the committee as a panelist, he has “zero interest working with Marjorie Taylor Greene” or “help[ing] them with anything as it relates to DOGE.” Instead, Garcia reiterated his intent to “push back against the lies” and “bring attention” to the machinations of DOGE and Musk, both of which have been under intense and deserved scrutiny in recent weeks.

As a recap, the billionaire and human form of the poop emoji has, among other things, been elevated to the status of a “special government employee,” hired a group of young (and unelected) techies to further his efforts, been granted access to the sensitive data of the Treasury department, and worked to shut down the foreign aid agency, USAID. Oh, he also delivered a terrifyingly familiar hand gesture at Donald Trump’s inauguration last month, but given the deluge of equally terrifying developments that have emerged since, that somehow feels like lifetimes ago. Status check: Trump has been president for less than a month.

