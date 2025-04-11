Senate approves ‘Razin’ Caine as head of Joint Chiefs

The Senate approved retired Air Force Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine as the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a late-night vote on Friday. This decision comes just under two months after President Donald Trump suddenly fired the previous Chairman, General Charles Q. Brown Jr., as part of a larger reorganization within the Pentagon.

The fast approval process was finished right before the Senate took a two-week break, per Politico. Caine has served in the military for thirty years, working as a fighter pilot in missions after the 9/11 attacks and during the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Besides his time in the Air Force, he was also part of the National Guard and held an important job at the CIA as Associate Director for Military Affairs.

Surprisingly, he didn’t fully meet the official qualifications for the Joint Chiefs position, which were set by a 1986 law. However, President Trump overruled these requirements, saying it was in the country’s best interest. This exception and Caine’s lack of widespread recognition before his nomination sparked debate among military and political leaders, according to NPR.

The quick confirmation from the Senate process faced some delays. Republicans wanted to move fast, arguing that the position needed to be filled quickly due to global security threats, as reported by Federal News Network. Democrats, however, tried to slow things down, raising concerns about why the last Chairman was removed and what Caine’s appointment might mean. The final vote happened early in the morning after Senate Majority Leader John Thune scheduled it despite objections from Democrats. The result was 60-25.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

There were questions during his confirmation hearing about whether he could give honest, unbiased advice to the President, especially since he has a long-standing connection with Trump. At the hearing, Caine promised to be straightforward in his guidance and said he would stay neutral in his role. He also said he would refuse any illegal orders from the President, responding to worries about the military becoming too political.

Caine’s confirmation comes at a time when Congress is dealing with major budget challenges. Republicans are trying to pass President Trump’s plans, including tax cuts, border security measures, and changes to energy policy. But there’s a lot of disagreement within the Republican party, especially about proposed cuts to programs like Medicaid, which could indirectly affect military spending and healthcare for troops and their families.

There’s also division among Republicans over whether to keep or remove clean energy tax credits. These internal conflicts show the bigger political struggles that could shape future military funding and strength. In short, the Senate’s confirmation of General Caine is a big step in the ongoing changes to U.S. military leadership under the Trump administration.

While he got some support from both parties, his appointment has been controversial due to the rushed approval process, the way his predecessor was fired, and concerns about the military’s role in politics. All of this is happening while Congress fights over budget issues, making the future of the armed forces even more complicated.

