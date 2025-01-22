‘She is not very good at her job!’: Donald Trump reveals how butt-hurt he is over a brave bishop speaking truth to power

Not two full days in office, and Donald Trump is already distracting the public with his bickering over trivial matters. After signing a slew of executive orders aimed at dragging the country back to the Bronze Age and ensuring 4 years of administrative bigotry and incompetence, Trump is now going after a bishop who did nothing but plead with the newly inaugurated POTUS and his veep, JD Vance, to have mercy on minorities who feel threatened by his sweeping presidential decrees.

Even though many real problems plague the country at the moment, not least among them poverty, homelessness, the health care crisis, and the housing crisis, Donald Trump opted to push his right-leaning, extremist agendas as early as his inaugural address, where he said that it will be the official policy of the United States government to recognize only “two genders.” Trump then signed an executive order commanding federal agencies to “cease pretending that men can be women and women can be men when enforcing laws that protect against sex discrimination,” effectively backtracking on years of progress concerning minority rights.

In uncertain times such as these, when the only rhetoric is that of hate and prejudice, it’s rare to see moments where people appeal to each other’s good nature, as opposed to hurling accusations around and trying to bring the other person down in whatever way possible. And so many people felt a tangible sense of comfort, perhaps even sorrow, when Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde respectfully asked Trump to have mercy on minorities who may feel threatened by his new administration’s initiative.

“I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” Budde said in the final moments of her sermon to Trump and Vance. “There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children who fear for their lives.”

Budde also asked Trump to reconsider the severity of his promised mass deportation plan. “I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear their parents will be taken away.”

Now, at first glance, there’s nothing particularly triggering about Budde’s brave words. God knows Trump has faced much worse during the last ten years, and deservedly so in most cases. But being the egotistic man-child that he is, the president has decided to go after Budde the only way he knows how… by posting a barely coherent rant on his Truth social page, saying that the pastor was a “Trump hater” and that the service was very “uninspiring” and “boring.”

“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard-line Trump hater,” he wrote. “She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!”

via Truth Social

Here we thought Trump was supposed to be a champion of free speech but apparently, those rights are moot the moment they fail to align with the MAGA system of belief. By pressuring public figures and media personalities through the weight of his power, Trump is sending an implicit message: Your First Amendment right is protected, but only so long as it doesn’t bring to question my reign of terror.

