‘So scary for the state of our country’: Armed with RFK Jr.’s endorsement, Donald Trump brazenly projects his ‘insane’ inhuman decision on Kamala Harris

In a stunning betrayal of his family’s legacy and principles, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has thrown his support behind none other than Donald Trump.

The 70-year-old Kennedy, whose principles seem to shift like desert sands, claimed that the same convictions that led him to defect from the Democratic party now compelled him to throw his support to convicted President Trump. As public polls reveal, Kennedy’s somewhat promising ratings have plummeted to the depths of single digits since Harris clinched the nomination.

His fall from grace isn’t exactly a shocker. The guy was flagged by Twitter as a top spreader of misinformation, peddling wild conspiracy theories about vaccines causing autism, Wi-Fi causing “leaky brain” (whatever that means), and even suggesting that school shootings might be linked to antidepressants. The disgraced environmental lawyer even suggested that chemicals in water are turning children transgender. Honestly, you can’t make this stuff up.

Unfortunately, America has more than one of these.

Since securing Kennedy’s endorsement, Trump has unleashed a Category 5 shitstorm of unhinged accusations. It’s as if the former president, already notorious for his allergic reaction to the truth, has contracted a virulent strain of Kennedy’s fact-resistant brain worms. At the Arizona rally, Trump made the outlandish claim that Kamala Harris had lost “325,000 migrant children” who are now “sex slaves or mostly dead.”

What the Pizzagate is this fucking lunatic talking about?

“Kamala Harris also lost… and this is impossible to believe… 325,000 children… they are sex slaves or they’re dead, mostly dead.”



Wut? pic.twitter.com/2ZVXHlbKL1 — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🎈 (@jimstewartson) August 24, 2024

It’s a baseless accusation that echoes the infamous Pizzagate conspiracy, which alleged that high-ranking Democrats were involved in a child sex trafficking ring operating out of a Washington D.C. pizza restaurant. Trump’s wild assertions come at a time when Harris is leading him in the polls, with 48.4% support compared to his 45.3% since the Democratic National Convention.

So the fuckin RFKjr endorsement has brought out the inner super Q in that melting tub of smegma. — Adam L (Certified Cajun)🇺🇸🦅™️ (@ACL80GFYS) August 24, 2024

But let’s take a scalpel to the facts, shall we? According to AZFamily fact checking, from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, between 2019 and 2023, more than 32,000 undocumented children failed to appear for their immigration hearing. While this is certainly a cause for concern, it’s a far cry from the 325,000 figure Trump seemingly conjured out of thin air like a deranged magician.

"If you say it enough times they will believe it"…and the Maga's do. They believe this. It's so scary for the state of our country. — DebsForDems 🇺🇸 💙 (@debsidoo222) August 24, 2024

The harrowing plight of these children can be traced back to Trump’s own heartless child separation policy during his presidency. Under this disgraceful directive, federal authorities callously ripped children and infants away from their parents or guardians, prosecuting the adults and tossing them into federal jails or unceremoniously deporting them. Is it any wonder that the fate of these children, abandoned to navigate a cruel world alone, is now tragically uncertain? Trump single-handedly engineered this humanitarian catastrophe, and now he has the audacity to weaponize it against his political opponent.

He's projecting what he did to immigrant children during his presidency with his cruel child separation policy. It's his way of confessing his own sins. Everything he projects onto others are the crimes he's committed himself. It's his psychopathy. Listen to all his public… — SaiPranidhana (@SaiPranidhana) August 24, 2024

In the end, the unholy alliance between Kennedy and Trump is a match made in the fetid swamps of misinformation. Two men who have built their careers on a foundation of lies and fear-mongering have found a common cause in their relentless pursuit of power.

