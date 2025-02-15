Some Democrats are looking to ‘BUILD THEIR OWN JOE ROGAN,’ and they already have a candidate in mind

Multiple research studies and publications have now released varying reports on just how influential podcasts were in the last election. And whether you love him or hate him, Joe Rogan remains the undisputed king of that arena — something that was made abundantly clear by how beneficial having his favor ended up being during the last campaign. But instead of trying to court Rogan’s attention, it seems some Democrats are looking to change the game entirely by attempting to create their own Joe Rogan.

Podcasts didn’t just suddenly emerge as a major political force; their rise was a slow burn. Over the years, Spotify and other streamers handed out massive exclusive deals to some of the world’s most influential voices. Eventually, these platforms became the go-to space for in-depth discussions, hosting just about every kind of guest imaginable. Even prestigious publications like The New York Times had to adapt, launching multiple podcasts to keep up with the medium’s growing influence. But when it comes to a voice that both speaks for and to everyday Americans — despite his tendency to spread misinformation — no one does it more effectively than Joe Rogan.

Rogan’s politics are all over the place — he’s notoriously difficult to pin down. From discussing mathematical conspiracies with Terrence Howard to debating foreign policy with J.D. Vance, he plays ping-pong with whatever perspectives his guests bring to his unusually oversized table. If the take is intriguing enough, he’ll amplify it to his millions of listeners. But somewhere along the way, UFC CEO Dana White encouraged Rogan and other manosphere podcasters to host Donald Trump — and even endorse him. By the end of the campaign, studies showed that Trump, thanks to his podcast appearances, was able to reach an estimated 23.5 million potential voters in an average week, while former Vice President Kamala Harris reached just 6.4 million.

As Democrats continue to dissect the election results, some are turning to social media, arguing that they need to restructure how they communicate with the average voter — who, as the data now shows, can mostly be reached through podcasts. Many names have been tossed around as potential counterweights to Rogan, but one has emerged at the top: Bill Burr.

On a recent episode of Monday Morning Podcast, Burr unleashed an unexpected verbal onslaught against billionaires. He pointed out the absurdity of wealth inequality, arguing that there’s no reason someone working full-time should struggle to make rent. The clip quickly went viral, and social media users began drawing comparisons between Burr and Rogan.

While Rogan often brands himself as a “free thinker,” critics argue that his show has increasingly become a mouthpiece for the establishment’s agenda. One user on X even suggested that Burr is actually the person people think Rogan is. Another user argued that they need to “build their own Joe Rogan” — one who doesn’t grovel to the rich.

Like I said, Bill Burr is actually what people think Joe Rogan is. https://t.co/1kAmVeH8a8 — Joe Cornejo (@JoeyLaFlare1016) February 12, 2025

People saying Harris should have done Joe Rogan are missing the point. That wouldn’t have helped her.



Liberals need to BUILD THEIR OWN JOE ROGAN. Somebody who can speak to the people he speaks to, without being a guy who wants to kiss ass to billionaires like Elon Musk. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 6, 2024

Another user took a swipe at Rogan’s comedic chops, reminding us that while Rogan is a podcast host who might occasionally make you smile, Burr is one of the funniest comedians of all time.

Bill Burr is not the liberal Joe Rogan bc Joe Rogan’s not funny — kátia (@androgynous_boy) February 14, 2025

But perhaps the most interesting take came from journalist Lindsay Ballant, who speculated that Democrats might actually be afraid of Bill Burr — because he’s too real.

This is the actual Liberal Joe Rogan that would help them appeal to people beyond their elite do-gooder professional class base but liberals run away from this stuff because he's too real and they prefer Stephen Colbert energy https://t.co/GORjx8uVKu — Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) February 13, 2025

If Democrats are serious about making Burr their mouthpiece, they’ll have to do it on his terms. Anyone familiar with his comedy knows that Burr values raw honesty above all else and has never been afraid to call out even those closest to him. But at first glance, this idea seems like a compelling one. Bill Burr could very well help Democrats evolve the way they communicate with the modern voter.

