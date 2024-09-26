‘He was laughing because he was scared’: Someone gave unhinged wombat Roseanne Barr a microphone and the result was terrifying

In a tirade that’s so batsh*t it’s hard to believe it’s not parody, former sitcom star and current right-wing firebrand Roseanne Barr screeched her way through a guest appearance at a Tucker Carlson event, rambling about a stolen election and January 6. It really is something to see.

Barr was in Fort Worth, Texas for the “Tucker Carlson Live Tour,” where he trotted out “the most fascinating and recognizable guests, responding to everything that is happening in real time.” Sounds like someone misses being on TV all the time!

Upcoming guests include Marjorie Taylor Greene, Russell Brand, and the orange demigod himself Donald Trump. But that’s not who we’re here to talk about, we’re here to talk Barr, and boy did she put on a show.

It was conspiracy theory o’clock on that stage, with Barr claiming that Trump won the election but didn’t get to be President because of the Democrats. Those pesky dems “overthrew the government of our country, and they haven’t even answered for it. And it pisses me off,” she screeched.

An unhinged Roseanne Barr pushing election denialism and January 6th conspiracies at Tucker Carlson event.



This is MAGA. pic.twitter.com/ya5tSvPRYv — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 25, 2024

“They overthrew the constitutional republic of the United States of America,” she said, yelling so loudly and forcefully it’s impressive considering she’s 71 years old. “And then they covered it up with their Jan. 6 bullsh*t. With their insurrection.” She grinds the last part of that word like she’s stepping on a roach.

As usual, people on socials had a lot of fun with fun this one. Meidastouch.com Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski, a self-described “Republican Party Insane Asylum Escapee,” noted that Barr was screaming at “an almost completely empty venue.”

“Andrew Dice Clay was playing a character in the 80’s, but Roseanne was being her real self,” someone else said. Others seemed to be genuinely concerned for the comedian’s mental health.

“I feel so sad for Roseanne Barr. People like Tucker and JFK Jr are exploiting her mental illness for their own benefit.” Another X user pointed out that it wasn’t so much the the Democrats stealing the election as it was something much more logical, but understandably less exciting; the truth. “That’s called votes, Roseanne. 7 MILLION more votes to be precise. Let’s make Roseanne even madder by beating her boyfriend in a f*cking landslide.”

Here’s a fun meme based on the Simpsons, with someone claiming that Carlson “was laughing because he was scared as f*ck and knows that she’s batsh*t f*cking insane.”

Fucker Carlson wasn't laughing at Roseanne because he thought that she was funny, he was laughing because he was scared as fuck and knows that she's batshit fucking insane. pic.twitter.com/P5kurQeotc — Stivali Ryder 🌊🇺🇲🌻🇺🇦♀️ 🌈 #BlueCrew (@StivaliRyder) September 25, 2024

She’s giving major Annie Wilkes, someone else pointed out.

Roseanne Barr is the Annie Wilkes – Paul Sheldon’s biggest fan in Misery – of Sarah Palins. pic.twitter.com/Hzg3eNqxfz — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) September 25, 2024

For the record just because we would not be doing our journalistic duty if we didn’t point this out: there was no evidence of fraud of any kind of any kind during the 2020 election. Fox News, which was peddling that theory, had to pay Dominion Voting Systems around 800 million dollars for that mistake. It wouldn’t be that surprising if someone went after Barr next. Imagine what she’d be screaming about then!

